Club news 11-5-17

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE club met on Oct. 10 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson.The hostess was Billie Criddle. The meeting was called to order by Jean Rehak, president. The devotion was read by Marilyn Retherford. Roll call was answered by 15 members who responded to the question, "Do you still live in an area that gives out candy for Halloween?" Only three members said they did. Peggy Barks, secretary, read the minutes of the September meeting, which were approved. Pat Hecht gave the treasurer's report, which was also approved. Betty Dellinger reported $51 was spent to buy sugar-free candy for the veterans at the Missouri Veterans Home, which is given out during the club's evening for helping the veterans play bingo. She also reported buying hats and gloves at Buchheits for the Christmas giveaway at the Elks Lodge.
Retherford requested all members bring their cards for the military to the November meeting and passed out pins to those who had sent more than 25 last year. She also thanked the group for the stepping stone the club gave her at the time of her sister's death. Debbie Baughn read a thank-you card from the Horizon Center for the autistic blankets given to them.
Members chose the menu for the Thanksgiving meal which will be held on Nov. 14 at the Elks Lodge. Members were reminded of the Christmas party at Jackie Brandtner's home at noon Dec. 19 and were asked to bring a gift for the gift exchange.
Barbara Barks reported on the trip to the district meeting in Doniphan, Missouri, in September. Four members from Oak Ridge Homemakers attended.
The guest speaker was Dr. Mike Cowan. He was the principal of Cape Girardeau Central High School for many years. He gave a most interesting and informative talk about his recent trip to Israel.
Retherford had a trivia game, after which refreshments were served.
Seven members of the John Guild Chapter traveled to the Southeast District Meeting held in Ste Genevieve, Missouri: Denyce Schoemehl; Beth Biri, chapter vice regent; Pam Johnson, chapter registrar; Julie Robinson, chapter regent; Cheryl Cook, Bluebird Transportation state chair; Morgan Lake, recording secretary general, chapter corresponding secretary; and Lorilee Short, state treasurer and chapter treasurer.
The last meeting was a luncheon held Oct. 18 in the Dome Room at Academic Hall, Southeast Missouri State University. Angela Meyer, Southeast's Head of Facilities Management, presented a program on "The Restoration of Academic Hall."
Chapter regent Julie Robinson distributed the awards and certificates earned at the district meeting.
Pam Johnson served as hostess. Everyone appreciated her efforts to make this meeting and luncheon so very special.
At the end, those who wanted to do so were allowed to climb the spiral staircase to the top of the dome and were in awe of the spectacular view and could write their names in chalk there.
Lamplighter FCE Club members met Oct. 19 at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Dodie Eisenhauer was the host.
Since October was about England, a meal consisting of dishes from that country were prepared. Judy Strickland, Margaret Friese and Eisenhauer prepared the international dishes, which were shepherd's pie, Yorkshire salad, Queen Elizabeth's cake, Yorkshire pudding, crumpets, scones and bubble and squeak. After the ladies enjoyed the meal they played a game of match the word to the correct definition of the English term.
Eisenhauer read the devotion, "What time is it?" by Patsy Clairmont from the book "Joy Breaks." JoAnn Hahs read the minutes from the September meeting and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report.
Old business: During the October meeting, members voted that the 2017 officers would retain their office for 2018. Strickland asked Mangels to install officers during the December meeting. Strickland, Hahs and Mangels told about the meeting they attended in Doniphan, Missouri.
New business: Strickland read a list of possible programs for 2018. Hahs made a motion to continue sending Christmas cards to the military and Sharon Bogenphol seconded the motion -- the motion carried. Cards should not be sealed, the envelope flap should be tucked inside, name and address should be written on the back of the card and a message could be written on the inside of the card. Please have the cards to Hahs by Nov. 9 along with 25 cents for each card to cover postage.
The December nursing home project was discussed. It was decided that tangerines, apples and a candy cane would be handed out to residents.
The Nov. 16 meeting will be in the home of Margaret Friese at 1 p.m.
The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Bernie Gardner. Fifteen members were present. Joyce Hays and Mary Schwab were unable to attend. President Bernie Gardner presided.
The service committee, Judie Herbst and Carole Rhodes, collected filled shoeboxes for the Samaritan's Purse project. The rest will be collected at the next meeting. Each member will fill a shoebox of goodies marked either for a boy or girl with the appropriate age written on the outside of the box. Members were given a list of the most needed items. Each member is asked to donate $9 toward the shipping cost of the box. The chapter also voted to send a $50 check to Hero's Way for their project of placing signs in hometowns to honor fallen servicemen.
Members were reminded of the trip to Kimmswick on Nov. 12.
Carole Calvin reported that an all chapter "Wacky Dinner" will be held Nov. 30 at the Abby Road Christian Church in Cape Girardeau. There will be a minimal charge but more details will follow in the invitation. Judie Herbst read from the BSP Torch about a Wacky Dinner another chapter held so members had a little more understanding of what to expect. It sounded like a real fun event.
A beautiful scrapbook compiled by Patty Taylor and Marsha Parrish was presented to last year's president, Dixie Jones.
An article about "Active and Honorary Membership" was read from the Book of Beta Sigma Phi.
Matching tote bags were distributed for secret pals to conceal gifts. This will be very beneficial at Christmas and Valentine's Day. Those participating in the secret pal exchange will bring a bag with a gift and take home an empty one.
Bernie Gardner presented the program for the evening, the Nina and Pinta replicas of the Columbus ships that have recently berthed on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. She reported the Nina was Columbus's favorite of the three ships. These ships were built by the Columbus Foundation. The Nina has been touring since 1992 and is the only touring "maritime museum" of its kind. The 500th anniversary is only six years away.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.