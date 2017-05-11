Club news 11-5-17

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE club met on Oct. 10 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson.The hostess was Billie Criddle. The meeting was called to order by Jean Rehak, president. The devotion was read by Marilyn Retherford. Roll call was answered by 15 members who responded to the question, "Do you still live in an area that gives out candy for Halloween?" Only three members said they did. Peggy Barks, secretary, read the minutes of the September meeting, which were approved. Pat Hecht gave the treasurer's report, which was also approved. Betty Dellinger reported $51 was spent to buy sugar-free candy for the veterans at the Missouri Veterans Home, which is given out during the club's evening for helping the veterans play bingo. She also reported buying hats and gloves at Buchheits for the Christmas giveaway at the Elks Lodge.

Retherford requested all members bring their cards for the military to the November meeting and passed out pins to those who had sent more than 25 last year. She also thanked the group for the stepping stone the club gave her at the time of her sister's death. Debbie Baughn read a thank-you card from the Horizon Center for the autistic blankets given to them.

Members chose the menu for the Thanksgiving meal which will be held on Nov. 14 at the Elks Lodge. Members were reminded of the Christmas party at Jackie Brandtner's home at noon Dec. 19 and were asked to bring a gift for the gift exchange.

Barbara Barks reported on the trip to the district meeting in Doniphan, Missouri, in September. Four members from Oak Ridge Homemakers attended.

The guest speaker was Dr. Mike Cowan. He was the principal of Cape Girardeau Central High School for many years. He gave a most interesting and informative talk about his recent trip to Israel.

Retherford had a trivia game, after which refreshments were served.

John Guild Chapter NSDAR

From left: Denyce Schoemehl; Beth Biri, chapter vice regent; Pam Johnson, chapter registrar; Julie Robinson, chapter regent; Cheryl Cook, Bluebird Transportation state chair; Morgan Lake, recording secretary general, chapter corresponding secretary; and Lorilee Short, state treasurer and chapter treasurer

Seven members of the John Guild Chapter traveled to the Southeast District Meeting held in Ste Genevieve, Missouri: Denyce Schoemehl; Beth Biri, chapter vice regent; Pam Johnson, chapter registrar; Julie Robinson, chapter regent; Cheryl Cook, Bluebird Transportation state chair; Morgan Lake, recording secretary general, chapter corresponding secretary; and Lorilee Short, state treasurer and chapter treasurer.

The last meeting was a luncheon held Oct. 18 in the Dome Room at Academic Hall, Southeast Missouri State University. Angela Meyer, Southeast's Head of Facilities Management, presented a program on "The Restoration of Academic Hall."

Chapter regent Julie Robinson distributed the awards and certificates earned at the district meeting.

Pam Johnson served as hostess. Everyone appreciated her efforts to make this meeting and luncheon so very special.

At the end, those who wanted to do so were allowed to climb the spiral staircase to the top of the dome and were in awe of the spectacular view and could write their names in chalk there.

Lamplighter FCE Club

Lamplighter FCE Club members met Oct. 19 at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Dodie Eisenhauer was the host.