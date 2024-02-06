Club news 11-25-18

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on Nov. 13 at the home of Marilyn Retherford to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together.

After the meal, the meeting was called to order by President Jean Rehak. Eleven club members and one spouse recited pledges to the American and Missouri flags. The song "God Bless America" was sung and Retherford quoted from a book "You're a Blessing to Me" for a devotional.

Roll call was answered by naming your "favorite Thanksgiving food." The majority said "all of it."

Debra Baughn read the minutes from the last meeting and Barbara Barks gave the treasurer's report, due to the absence of Pat Hecht, club treasurer.

For old business, Retherford passed out pins to club members who participated in last year's military mail. This year 926 cards will be sent to military personnel overseas and 434 distributed to local nursing homes.

Barks reminded club members that the Christmas Elks Give-Away will be on Dec. 13 with set-up on Dec. 12.

Betty Dellinger announced the quarterly council meeting will be on Dec. 6 at the Extension Center in Jackson. Kage Club will act as hostess and it will be potluck with a silent auction.