Club news 11-25-18

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on Nov. 13 at the home of Marilyn Retherford to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together.
After the meal, the meeting was called to order by President Jean Rehak. Eleven club members and one spouse recited pledges to the American and Missouri flags. The song "God Bless America" was sung and Retherford quoted from a book "You're a Blessing to Me" for a devotional.
Roll call was answered by naming your "favorite Thanksgiving food." The majority said "all of it."
Debra Baughn read the minutes from the last meeting and Barbara Barks gave the treasurer's report, due to the absence of Pat Hecht, club treasurer.
For old business, Retherford passed out pins to club members who participated in last year's military mail. This year 926 cards will be sent to military personnel overseas and 434 distributed to local nursing homes.
Barks reminded club members that the Christmas Elks Give-Away will be on Dec. 13 with set-up on Dec. 12.
Betty Dellinger announced the quarterly council meeting will be on Dec. 6 at the Extension Center in Jackson. Kage Club will act as hostess and it will be potluck with a silent auction.
On Jan. 25, 2019, leadership training will be held at Farrar, Missouri.
Dellinger also announced 150 toothbrushes were donated by two local dentists for the Elks Give-Away.
Six club members helped play bingo at the Veterans Home on Oct. 22. Rehak reminded members to get their volunteer hours and literacy numbers ready to turn in next month.
Members were asked to make a basket for a basket raffle to be held Nov. 17 at Steele Crest Winery. Money raised will be used to buy toys for the Elks Give-Away.
Barbara Barks gave the program on Heartfire Series #7 Woman to Woman "Searching for Chocolate."
Retherford had a guessing game with one winner.
Coins for Friendship and flower fund were collected.
-- From staff reports
