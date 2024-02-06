Club news 11-21-21

Beta Sigma Phi Missouri Torchbearer IOTA

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on Nov. 15 at Joy Church in Jackson with nine members present. Joyce Hays was hostess. Patty Taylor presided over the meeting.

Marsha Parrish and Linda Belote announced that Centenary Methodist Church will present two programs in December. "Search Light" under the direction of Mike Dumey will be presented at 6 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 3. Reservations are required. The Cantata will be presented at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Bobbie Woodard presented Vicki Connell McKinney with the traditional chapter wedding basket for her grandson getting married soon.

The annual chapter Christmas dinner party will be held Dec. 13 at the home of Patty Taylor. A trip to the River Ridge Winery is being considered.

The chapter is in charge of the annual All Chapter Founder's Day Dinner in April. Plans are being considered. Epsilon Epsilon Chapter is planning the All Chapter Valentine Dinner.

The nomination for the all chapter service project was discussed. This nomination has to be submitted at the BSP City Council meeting on Jan. 5. The presentation will be made at Founder's Day in April.

Judie Herbst read from the "Book of Beta Sigma Phi" concerning the service committee. She also presented information about the Beta Sigma Phi Pen Pal Program for anyone interested.

The next meeting will be on Nov. 29 at the home of Marsha Parrish. Those attending should bring a salad to share.

The program, Interesting Facts learned from the "Readers' Digest," including "olive oil facts," was presented by Joyce Hays.