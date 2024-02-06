Club news 11-21-21

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on Nov. 15 at Joy Church in Jackson with nine members present. Joyce Hays was hostess. Patty Taylor presided over the meeting.
Marsha Parrish and Linda Belote announced that Centenary Methodist Church will present two programs in December. "Search Light" under the direction of Mike Dumey will be presented at 6 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 3. Reservations are required. The Cantata will be presented at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.
Bobbie Woodard presented Vicki Connell McKinney with the traditional chapter wedding basket for her grandson getting married soon.
The annual chapter Christmas dinner party will be held Dec. 13 at the home of Patty Taylor. A trip to the River Ridge Winery is being considered.
The chapter is in charge of the annual All Chapter Founder's Day Dinner in April. Plans are being considered. Epsilon Epsilon Chapter is planning the All Chapter Valentine Dinner.
The nomination for the all chapter service project was discussed. This nomination has to be submitted at the BSP City Council meeting on Jan. 5. The presentation will be made at Founder's Day in April.
Judie Herbst read from the "Book of Beta Sigma Phi" concerning the service committee. She also presented information about the Beta Sigma Phi Pen Pal Program for anyone interested.
The next meeting will be on Nov. 29 at the home of Marsha Parrish. Those attending should bring a salad to share.
The program, Interesting Facts learned from the "Readers' Digest," including "olive oil facts," was presented by Joyce Hays.
The Town and Country FCE Club met on Nov. 11 with Brenda Pender the hostess. The meeting opened by saying the pledges to the United Sates and Missouri Flag and the National FCE Creed. Donna Woolsey gave the devotion, A New Calling. Darlene McCain was in charge of a game, Christmas Trivia, with Donna Woolsey the winner. Roll call was answered with your Thanksgiving plans. A special guest, Christopher Campbell, Donna Woolsey's grandson, was in attendance. Sympathy was extended to Judy Niswonger on the death of her husband, Don and to Darlene McCain on the death of her sister, Betty Wilke, who lived in North Carolina.
Mary Klaproth presided over the business meeting. Brenda Pender, treasurer, collected Coins for Friendship. A motion was made and approved to give $25 to the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal and $25 to the Salvation Army Christmas Tree of Lights. Klaproth announced Halloween treat sacks were delivered to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center on Oct. 26 and food items for a Halloween Party were delivered to Parkview State School on Oct. 29.
Sue Jones reported she had mailed the Christmas Cards to the military.
The club will put up their Christmas display in the Jackson City Park by Friday.
Members will prepare and bring their oatmeal dish and recipe to the University of Missouri Extension Center at 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 for testing the oatmeal recipes. This is a project of the Cape Girardeau Country FCE Clubs. $200 will be received for the testing. Town and Country has nine recipes to prepare for testing.
Nine members signed up for the December Council meeting to be held on Dec. 2 at the University of Missouri Extension Center beginning at 9:30 a.m. with registration.
The club made plans to go to Grand Rivers, Kentucky, and attend the Christmas Variety Show at the Badgett Playhouse on Dec. 4.
The program was presented by Niswonger which was the new Heath Fire 72, Someone's Asking: How can I help my children emotionally survive in these difficulty times?
All members brought toys for the Jackson Police Department Toy Drive and Klaproth will deliver the toys to the police department.
The next meeting will be the club's Christmas Party at Delmonico's Steak House starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 9. Members are to bring their secret pal gift and Christmas candy for Christmas treat sacks for Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. Jones will install officers for 2022 at the meeting.
Refreshments were served in a Thanksgiving theme.
-- From staff reports
