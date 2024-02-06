Club news 11-20-22

The Kage FCE Club met at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center, Thursday, Nov. 10. The meeting was called to order by Jo Byna Daume, president.
The devotion was given by Judie Herbst titled "A guideline to embrace longevity".
Barbara Marshall led the club in a Thanksgiving song.
Final plans were made for the Dec. 1 quarterly council meeting to be held at University of Missouri Extension in Jackson; a salad luncheon is planned. Items are to brought for the silent auction which will benefit a local charity.
The hats, gloves, socks collected will be taken to Cape Girardeau County Health Department. Club members were pleased at the amount collected for our November project.
Some items were donated to the Lunch Box Outreach Program for the homeless.
Four members plus one visitor from the chapter helped with the autism weighted blanket project. There was more than 30 blankets made.
Daume presented the program on age related problems, regarding our senses. Areas that can be effected are hearing, sight, smell, taste, feel and touch. These problems can cause lack of stability' loss of appetite, not being to tell hot or cold.
The December meeting will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. The club's December project will be Christmas for the Elderly.
The Town and Country Family and Community Education Club met on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the home of Donna Woolsey. The meeting opened by saying the pledges to the United States Flag, Missouri Flag and the Club Collect. The devotion was given by Lois Seabaugh which was Romans 10:11. Donna Woolsey provided a Thanksgiving word match with Mary Klaproth, Lois Seabaugh and Linda Thompson all having perfect scores. Brenda Pender was in charge of collecting pennies for Rural Women in Action Fund.
Darlene McCain, president, presided over the business meeting. She thanked members for delivering the Halloween treat sacks to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center and for helping with the Halloween party for the students at Parkview State School.
Thompson and Klaproth gave a report on the weighted blanket work day held Tuesday, Nov. 1. There were 33 blankets were made that day and delivered the next day to the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau.
The members approved giving $25 to the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal and $25 to the Salvation Army needy persons.
Sue Jones reported the location to mail military mail has closed so the Christmas cards collected will be taken to the Missouri Veterans Home to give to the residents.
The club will put up the Christmas display in Jackson City Park at 1 p.m.on Monday, Nov. 21. After putting up the display the members will take the toys members brought to the meeting to the Jackson Police station for their toy drive, go a late lunch at Tractors for club out and take the Christmas cards to Missouri Veterans Home.
Klaproth reported the flower bed maintained by the club at the University of Missouri Extension Center has been cleaned out.
Members were reminded of the Cape Girardeau County council meeting to be held Thursday, Dec. 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m. The following Town and Country FCE members will be recognized for years of membership: Jones, Klaproth and McCain, 55 years; Seabaugh, 50 years; Betty Brown, Judy Niswonger and Brenda Pender, 5 years. Members are planning to attend. Membership certificates and pins will be presented. There will be a salad luncheon and members are asked to bring a salad to share.
Plans were finalized for the trip to Grand Rivers, Kentucky, for the Christmas show at the Badgett Playhouse. Nine members plan to attend and will meet at Harps Food Stores at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Donna Woolsey and Thompson announced the club's Christmas party will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Delmonico's Steak House in Jackson. Members are to bring candy for Christmas treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center and a gift for their secret pal.
Seabaugh presented the program, Taking the stress out of the Holidays. A measuring our holiday stress quiz was taken by the members.
Thompson received the door prize. Refreshments were served by the hostess.
-- From staff reports
