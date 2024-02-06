Club news 11-20-22

Kage FCE

The Kage FCE Club met at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center, Thursday, Nov. 10. The meeting was called to order by Jo Byna Daume, president.

The devotion was given by Judie Herbst titled "A guideline to embrace longevity".

Barbara Marshall led the club in a Thanksgiving song.

Final plans were made for the Dec. 1 quarterly council meeting to be held at University of Missouri Extension in Jackson; a salad luncheon is planned. Items are to brought for the silent auction which will benefit a local charity.

The hats, gloves, socks collected will be taken to Cape Girardeau County Health Department. Club members were pleased at the amount collected for our November project.

Some items were donated to the Lunch Box Outreach Program for the homeless.

Four members plus one visitor from the chapter helped with the autism weighted blanket project. There was more than 30 blankets made.

Daume presented the program on age related problems, regarding our senses. Areas that can be effected are hearing, sight, smell, taste, feel and touch. These problems can cause lack of stability' loss of appetite, not being to tell hot or cold.

The December meeting will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. The club's December project will be Christmas for the Elderly.

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country Family and Community Education Club met on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the home of Donna Woolsey. The meeting opened by saying the pledges to the United States Flag, Missouri Flag and the Club Collect. The devotion was given by Lois Seabaugh which was Romans 10:11. Donna Woolsey provided a Thanksgiving word match with Mary Klaproth, Lois Seabaugh and Linda Thompson all having perfect scores. Brenda Pender was in charge of collecting pennies for Rural Women in Action Fund.