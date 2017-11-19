Club news 11-19-17

Town and Country FCE

Town and Country FCE Club met on Nov. 9 at the home of Mary Klaproth with Joyce King serving as co-hostess. The club welcomed a visitor, Dorothy Rowley. The devotion was given by Klaproth titled, "If God Should Go On Strike." Klaproth led a game, Flag Etiquette, with Linda Thompson the winner. Roll call was answered to, safety measures I take during food preparation. Darlene McCain gave the treasurer's report and pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected.

Sue Jones, president, presided over the business meeting. Lois Seabaugh gave a report on delivering bingo prizes to The Lutheran Home and Halloween treat sacks to the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. A report was given on the fall party given for the students at Parkview State School on Oct. 27.

A motion was made, seconded and approved to give a donation of $25 for the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal and $25 for the Salvation Army Tree of Lights.

Members brought items for the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and they will be delivered. Following that delivery, the members will take toys to the Jackson Police Department for its toy drive in Jackson.

The FCE quarterly Cape Girardeau County council meeting will be held Dec. 1 with registration at 9:30 a.m. Members attending should bring a dish to share for lunch and an item for the silent auction. Town and Country is in charge of the silent auction. Town and country FCE members Jones, Klaproth and McCain will receive 50-year membership pins, Seabaugh will receive a 45-year membership pin and King will receive a 5-year membership pin.

Members signed up for FCE leader training to be held Jan. 12 at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Office in Jackson with the first session beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sessions offered include, taking care of you -- happiness; outsmart the burglar; square foot gardening; boost your brain and memory; the energy saving game and hidden fats and sugars.

The Christmas party committee consisting of Klaproth, McCain and Seabaugh announced the party will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the separate room at IHOP. Members are to bring their secret pal gift and new names will be drawn for 2018. Jones will install officers at the party.

The program was given by and Alene Hamilton and Thompson on food preservation. Hamilton led a quiz on food preservation.