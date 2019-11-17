Club news 11-17-19

The John Guild Chapter of Jackson met on Oct. 16 at Delmonico's in Jackson to honor our DAR Good Citizens. The chapter recognizes students from four high schools: Jackson, Meadow Heights, Saxony and Woodland. The Chapter Chairman, Barbie Stroder presented each student with their certificate, pin and award, highlighting each student's achievements and future plans. Those honored were Whitney Mauk, Jackson High School; Bonnie Hanners, Meadow Heights High School; Claire Hadler, Saxony Lutheran High School; and Carter Mayfield, Woodland High School.
The Town and Country FCE Club met Nov. 7 in the home of Shirley Heise. Heise gave the devotion titled, "The precious treasures of time."
Darlene McCain presided over the business meeting. Coins for Friendship were collected by Brenda Pender, treasurer. McCain thanked members for helping with the Halloween party for Parkview State School and for delivering the Halloween treat sacks to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. She reported finalizing plans for a plaque to be put at the flower bed planted and maintained by the Town and Country FCE Club at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
The club will put up its Christmas display in the Jackson City Park by Nov. 29. Sue Jones reported mailing the club's Christmas Cards for the military.
A motion was made and approved to give $25 to the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal and $25 to the Salvation Army Christmas Tree of Lights.
Members signed up for the FCE Leader Training sessions to be held Dec. 9 in Jackson beginning with registration at 9:15 a.m. Sessions offered include, extending the gardening seasoning, hands-on craft project, Alzheimer's 101 and healthy homemade salad dressings.
Members were all given the Dec. 5 Council letter. A number of the Town and Country FCE members plan to attend. The registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Members attending should bring an item for the silent auction which Town and Country FCE Club is in charge of. Town and Country FCE member, Donna Woolsey, will be installed as the County Vice President for 2020.
Mary Klaproth presented the program on Hunger in our Midst. It was an interesting program with some disturbing facts such as 40% of food in the United States is wasted. Members all participated in the three quizzes at the end of the lesson.
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bandana's in Cape Girardeau.
The next meeting will be the club's Christmas party to be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville. Alene Hamilton, McCain and Heise are in charge of arrangements. Members are to bring their secret pal gift to the meeting.
Members brought toys for the Jackson Jaycee Toy Drive to the meeting, and Klaproth will deliver the toys to the Jaycees.
--From staff reports
