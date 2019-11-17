Club news 11-17-19

John Guild Chapter DAR

The John Guild Chapter of Jackson met on Oct. 16 at Delmonico's in Jackson to honor our DAR Good Citizens. The chapter recognizes students from four high schools: Jackson, Meadow Heights, Saxony and Woodland. The Chapter Chairman, Barbie Stroder presented each student with their certificate, pin and award, highlighting each student's achievements and future plans. Those honored were Whitney Mauk, Jackson High School; Bonnie Hanners, Meadow Heights High School; Claire Hadler, Saxony Lutheran High School; and Carter Mayfield, Woodland High School.

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met Nov. 7 in the home of Shirley Heise. Heise gave the devotion titled, "The precious treasures of time."

Darlene McCain presided over the business meeting. Coins for Friendship were collected by Brenda Pender, treasurer. McCain thanked members for helping with the Halloween party for Parkview State School and for delivering the Halloween treat sacks to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. She reported finalizing plans for a plaque to be put at the flower bed planted and maintained by the Town and Country FCE Club at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

The club will put up its Christmas display in the Jackson City Park by Nov. 29. Sue Jones reported mailing the club's Christmas Cards for the military.

A motion was made and approved to give $25 to the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal and $25 to the Salvation Army Christmas Tree of Lights.