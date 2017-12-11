Club News 11-12-17

Grace United Methodist Mission

Grace United Methodist Women met Tuesday with nine members present. The evening circle was hostess serving refreshments. Alice Niswonger, president, opened the meeting with treasurer's report given by Jean Wetzel, who reported that all pledges are paid for the year. The report was approved. The minutes were read and approved.

Opal Collins announced she had books selected to order for 2018 and a correction for the yearbook has been made.

Old Business: County-wide banquet was well attended and enjoyed with good food and entertainment by The Front Porch Players. New McKendree volunteered to host the banquet in 2018, but a different date will be selected.

New Business: The Christmas banquet is a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Membership pins will be presented and remembrance of those who have passed in the last two years.

Shauna Long will provide ornaments for decorating from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2.