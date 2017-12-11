Club News 11-12-17

Grace United Methodist Women met Tuesday with nine members present. The evening circle was hostess serving refreshments. Alice Niswonger, president, opened the meeting with treasurer's report given by Jean Wetzel, who reported that all pledges are paid for the year. The report was approved. The minutes were read and approved.
Opal Collins announced she had books selected to order for 2018 and a correction for the yearbook has been made.
Old Business: County-wide banquet was well attended and enjoyed with good food and entertainment by The Front Porch Players. New McKendree volunteered to host the banquet in 2018, but a different date will be selected.
New Business: The Christmas banquet is a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Membership pins will be presented and remembrance of those who have passed in the last two years.
Shauna Long will provide ornaments for decorating from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2.
A motion to accept slate of officers for 2018 was made by Barb Miller and seconded by Sandy Shandy and approved by those present.
Anything for inclusion in 2018 calendar needs to be turned in by Dec. 10.
Valentines is the theme for the coloring event scheduled for Feb. 3.
There will be no food pantry meeting in December.
Members will meet at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 to set up for the banquet that evening.
The program was on Thank Offerings presented by Shandy. She read John 21:1-19. This parable shows Jesus' use of food and how it promotes needs of body as well as friendship. Meals nurture our spirit as well as our body. She passed out slips of paper to write something we are thankful for, then members turned them in with their Thank Offering.
-- From staff reports
