All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 12, 2017

Club News 11-12-17

Grace United Methodist Women met Tuesday with nine members present. The evening circle was hostess serving refreshments. Alice Niswonger, president, opened the meeting with treasurer's report given by Jean Wetzel, who reported that all pledges are paid for the year. The report was approved. The minutes were read and approved...

Grace United Methodist Mission

Grace United Methodist Women met Tuesday with nine members present. The evening circle was hostess serving refreshments. Alice Niswonger, president, opened the meeting with treasurer's report given by Jean Wetzel, who reported that all pledges are paid for the year. The report was approved. The minutes were read and approved.

Opal Collins announced she had books selected to order for 2018 and a correction for the yearbook has been made.

Old Business: County-wide banquet was well attended and enjoyed with good food and entertainment by The Front Porch Players. New McKendree volunteered to host the banquet in 2018, but a different date will be selected.

New Business: The Christmas banquet is a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Membership pins will be presented and remembrance of those who have passed in the last two years.

Shauna Long will provide ornaments for decorating from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A motion to accept slate of officers for 2018 was made by Barb Miller and seconded by Sandy Shandy and approved by those present.

Anything for inclusion in 2018 calendar needs to be turned in by Dec. 10.

Valentines is the theme for the coloring event scheduled for Feb. 3.

There will be no food pantry meeting in December.

Members will meet at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 to set up for the banquet that evening.

The program was on Thank Offerings presented by Shandy. She read John 21:1-19. This parable shows Jesus' use of food and how it promotes needs of body as well as friendship. Meals nurture our spirit as well as our body. She passed out slips of paper to write something we are thankful for, then members turned them in with their Thank Offering.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy