Club news 10-8-17

John Guild, NSDAr

The John Guild Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution held their regular meeting Sept. 20 at Wings Etc. in Jackson. The chapter installed three new members.

Grace UMW

Grace United Methodist Women met Oct. 3, with eight present for a business meeting. Treasurer's report was the same as the September meeting. Minutes were read and approved.

Opal Collins announced she was selecting books for the 2018 reading program.

New business: The Christmas banquet will be carry-in meal at 5 p.m. Dec. 5.

Ornament party: Shauna Long will set up and she has instructions for everyone to decorate ornaments from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Special membership pins: Members will vote on a person to receive pin at October Circle meetings.

Spring Sale is March 3, 2018.

Coloring event in February will have a Valentine theme.

Next month members will vote on slate of the officers for 2018.

All items for 2018 calendar should be given to Long by Dec. 10.