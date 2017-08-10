Club news 10-8-17

The John Guild Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution held their regular meeting Sept. 20 at Wings Etc. in Jackson. The chapter installed three new members.
Grace United Methodist Women met Oct. 3, with eight present for a business meeting. Treasurer's report was the same as the September meeting. Minutes were read and approved.
Opal Collins announced she was selecting books for the 2018 reading program.
New business: The Christmas banquet will be carry-in meal at 5 p.m. Dec. 5.
Ornament party: Shauna Long will set up and she has instructions for everyone to decorate ornaments from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.
Special membership pins: Members will vote on a person to receive pin at October Circle meetings.
Spring Sale is March 3, 2018.
Coloring event in February will have a Valentine theme.
Next month members will vote on slate of the officers for 2018.
All items for 2018 calendar should be given to Long by Dec. 10.
Church Women United -- World Community Day, will be Nov. 3 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the program will start at 10 a.m. The 2017 Human Rights Award will be presented.
The Food Bank will be Oct. 5.
Members assisted Alice Niswonger in completing the district questionnaire.
The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE club met Sept. 19 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. The meeting was called to order by president Jean Rehak. The devotion was the reciting of the club collect. Roll call was answered by 14 members and one guest, Donna Criddle, who was welcomed as a new member of the club, by relaying whether or not they had ever entered a project in the fair. The minutes were read by secretary Peggy Barks and were approved as corrected. The treasurer's report, citing a balance of $982, was also approved and was given by treasurer Pat Hecht. The corresponding secretary was instructed to send a sympathy card to Marilyn Retherford on the death of her sister.
Election of officers was approved by acclamation: Jean Rehak, president; Jackie Brandtner, vice president; Peggy Barks, secretary; Pat Hecht, treasurer; and Debbie Baughn, historian.
Members were reminded of the upcoming garage sale for the benefit of the Chistmas give-away to be held at the Elks Lodge on Oct. 19 and 20, with setup for the sale Oct. 18. The regular October meeting was changed to Oct. 10 to avoid conflicts
Bebe Jenkins gave the club details of the basket raffle to be held at the Hillcrest Winery in Jackson on Nov. 4 and 5, with proceeds going toward the give-away. Baskets should be delivered to the winery by 11 a.m. Nov. 4. Approximately eight themed baskets will be contributed by different members.
There are four members planning on attending the Fall District FCE meeting Oct. 5 in Doniphan, Missouri.
The program was given on the Hearth Fire Series #57 on Stretching a Food Budget.
-- From staff reports
