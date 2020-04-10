All sections
NewsOctober 3, 2020
Club news 10-4-20
Oak Ridge FCE met Sept. 15 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. The meeting was called to order by President Betty Dellinger. Twelve club members and one guest were present. As a devotional, Marilyn Retherford read the poem "All that matters" by Kate Fuhrman...
story image illustation
Submitted by Deb Baughn

Oak Ridge FCE Club

Oak Ridge FCE met Sept. 15 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. The meeting was called to order by President Betty Dellinger. Twelve club members and one guest were present.

As a devotional, Marilyn Retherford read the poem "All that matters" by Kate Fuhrman.

Roll call was answered by remembering favorite school memories. Some members mentioned recess and graduation as favorite memories!

Deb Baughn read the minutes from the August meeting and Retherford gave the treasurer's report.

Dellinger reported that thank you notes have been received from Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship and Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry.

Retherford reminded members that she needs the expanded zip code of several members to fill out membership forms.

Dellinger reported on the Oct. 6 Southeast District fall meeting which was originally to be held in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The theme will be "All eyes on MAFCE in 2020" and will start at 9:30 a.m. at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Dellinger then gave an update on the number of items still needed for the Dec. 10 giveaway at the Elks. She also reported on the dates of the club's yard sale in October. Setup at noon Oct. 21 and sell 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 22 and 23.

Bebe Jenkins talked about a fundraising opportunity called easy fundraising ideas.

The club voted to change the November meeting location from Delmonico's to the Elks Lodge in Jackson and after the meeting members will make up candy bags for the Elks giveaway.

Barbara Barks asked members to be thinking of a theme for the Dec. 3 quarterly day council meeting as the club is the host this year.

The theme for this month's meeting was to learn about Uganda. Georgia Segraves and Baughn arranged a table exhibit of carved African animals and maps of Uganda. Members were asked to bring a dish from that country so that all members could try new foods. The food was really good. Facts from Uganda were read and a game was played to design a new flag for Uganda. The game was won by Bebe Jenkins and Pat Hecht.

The next meeting will be Oct. 13 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson.

--From staff reports

