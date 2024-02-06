Club news 10-30-22

Kage FCE Club

Kage FCE Club met Oct. 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jo Byna Daume, president, called the meeting to order. Roll call was everyone's favorite vacation spot.

Daume gave the devotion "Joy of Living." Barbara Marshall presented the club with a riddle which we could not solve and she also recited a poem titled "October's Party".

Discussion was centered on the plans for the Dec. 1 quarterly council meeting. Kage will furnish food, etc.

Some hats and gloves were collected. We will add to this and take to the County Health Department in November. Donations also were made to Community Lunch Box Outreach Program for the homeless.