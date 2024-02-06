Club news 10-30-22

Kage FCE Club met Oct. 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jo Byna Daume, president, called the meeting to order. Roll call was everyone's favorite vacation spot.
Daume gave the devotion "Joy of Living." Barbara Marshall presented the club with a riddle which we could not solve and she also recited a poem titled "October's Party".
Discussion was centered on the plans for the Dec. 1 quarterly council meeting. Kage will furnish food, etc.
Some hats and gloves were collected. We will add to this and take to the County Health Department in November. Donations also were made to Community Lunch Box Outreach Program for the homeless.
Sarah Ross reported that the Villas in Jackson are setting up a small store unit where Memory Care patients can shop. Items requested were small figurines, costume jewelry, personal items, etc., to begin stocking the unit.
The workshop for assembling the autism weighted blankets is 9 a.m. Tuesday. Bring a sack lunch. This will be held on the lower level of University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
Joan Meyer presented the program, sleep - a good medicine for good health. She gave several recommendations on how to induce sleep. Some are: keep a cool room, don't eat or drink close to retiring and also try to keep a regular schedule.
Reminder: The Christmas meeting will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Delmonicos Steakhouse in Jackson.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
-- From staff reports
