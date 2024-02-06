All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 29, 2022

Club news 10-30-22

Kage FCE Club met Oct. 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jo Byna Daume, president, called the meeting to order. Roll call was everyone's favorite vacation spot. Daume gave the devotion "Joy of Living." Barbara Marshall presented the club with a riddle which we could not solve and she also recited a poem titled "October's Party"...

Kage FCE Club

Kage FCE Club met Oct. 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jo Byna Daume, president, called the meeting to order. Roll call was everyone's favorite vacation spot.

Daume gave the devotion "Joy of Living." Barbara Marshall presented the club with a riddle which we could not solve and she also recited a poem titled "October's Party".

Discussion was centered on the plans for the Dec. 1 quarterly council meeting. Kage will furnish food, etc.

Some hats and gloves were collected. We will add to this and take to the County Health Department in November. Donations also were made to Community Lunch Box Outreach Program for the homeless.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sarah Ross reported that the Villas in Jackson are setting up a small store unit where Memory Care patients can shop. Items requested were small figurines, costume jewelry, personal items, etc., to begin stocking the unit.

The workshop for assembling the autism weighted blankets is 9 a.m. Tuesday. Bring a sack lunch. This will be held on the lower level of University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Joan Meyer presented the program, sleep - a good medicine for good health. She gave several recommendations on how to induce sleep. Some are: keep a cool room, don't eat or drink close to retiring and also try to keep a regular schedule.

Reminder: The Christmas meeting will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Delmonicos Steakhouse in Jackson.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy