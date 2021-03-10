Club news 10-3-21

A report was given on the Beta Sigma Phi City Council Meeting held Sept. 1 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Five chapters were represented. City council will retain the same officers. The council will again sponsor an all-chapter service project. All chapters are to submit their project at the Jan. 5 council meeting. The next council meeting will be Nov. 3.

Joyce Hays and Connell-McKinney reported they both have a grandchild getting married.

Several service projects were discussed including Birthright, the Missouri Veteran's Home, Ugly Quilts, and Safe House for Women.

Taylor presented past president Calvin with the scrapbook that was compiled covering the last two years that she served as the chapter president.

The program was presented by Belote. Each member was given one minute to prepare and three minutes to share anything memorable that happened in their life over the summer.

