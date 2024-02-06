Club news 10-29-17

The Town and Country FCE Club met Oct. 12 with Alene Hamilton as the hostess. Carla Jordan, curator of the Cape Girardeau County History Center, spoke to the members about the various displays and plans for displays in the future. She stated she has a group of 57 volunteers at the center.

Sue Jones, president, conducted the business meeting. Alene Hamilton gave the devotion "Butterfly Smiles." Darlene McCain, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report and pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected.

Plans were finalized for a fall party to be given for the students at Parkview State School to be held at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Members signed up to bring various food items for the party. Members will deliver the bingo prizes to the Lutheran Home at 1 p.m. Monday. All members brought Halloween candy for treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center, and the treat sacks also will be delivered Monday following the delivery at the Lutheran Home.

It was reported eight Town and Country FCE members attended the fall district FCE meeting Oct. 5 in Doniphan, Missouri.

It was announced 26 weighted blankets were made at the work day on Sept. 26 and delivered to the Autism Center on Sept. 27.