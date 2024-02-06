Club news 10-29-17

The Town and Country FCE Club met Oct. 12 with Alene Hamilton as the hostess. Carla Jordan, curator of the Cape Girardeau County History Center, spoke to the members about the various displays and plans for displays in the future. She stated she has a group of 57 volunteers at the center.
Sue Jones, president, conducted the business meeting. Alene Hamilton gave the devotion "Butterfly Smiles." Darlene McCain, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report and pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected.
Plans were finalized for a fall party to be given for the students at Parkview State School to be held at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Members signed up to bring various food items for the party. Members will deliver the bingo prizes to the Lutheran Home at 1 p.m. Monday. All members brought Halloween candy for treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center, and the treat sacks also will be delivered Monday following the delivery at the Lutheran Home.
It was reported eight Town and Country FCE members attended the fall district FCE meeting Oct. 5 in Doniphan, Missouri.
It was announced 26 weighted blankets were made at the work day on Sept. 26 and delivered to the Autism Center on Sept. 27.
Members were reminded Christmas displays will need to be put up in the Jackson City Park and Cape Girardeau County Park in November.
All members brought Christmas Cards for the Military to be mailed by Sue Jones.
It was announced the December council meeting will be held Dec. 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center with Cheerful Country Doers and members-at-large in charge of arrangements.
The program was presented by Hamilton on "Save the Monarch Butterfly." A quiz was given to members regarding the monarch butterfly. She had handouts for the members, and the current Missouri Conservation Magazine has an article about the monarch butterfly. In addition, all members discussed the new
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Burrito-ville in Cape Girardeau. The next meeting will be in the home of Mary Klaproth on at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The program will be presented by Linda Thompson on, Do's and Don'ts of Food Preservation. All members are to bring a toy for the Jackson Jaycees Christmas Toy Drive and food for the food pantry.
