Club news 10-27-19

Kage FCE met Oct. 10 at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume, president, led pledges and Club Collect. Joan Meyer, hostess, had a devotional about blessings. Barbara Marshall's game was a candy quiz.
Daume reported on the district meeting held Oct. 1, which was attended by eight Kage members.
Kage will donate a plaque for an outstanding 4-H leader.
"Momma's Good Scissors," a memoir about Viola Dannenmueller, mother of Judie Herbst and Shirley Palen, was read. A copy of the book, along with a pair of ginger scissors, in honor of their mother was given to the winner of the 4-H exhibit in the first year sewing project.
Joan Meyer presented a program on dust mites.
--From staff reports
