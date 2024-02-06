All sections
NewsOctober 26, 2019

Club news 10-27-19

Kage FCE met Oct. 10 at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume, president, led pledges and Club Collect. Joan Meyer, hostess, had a devotional about blessings. Barbara Marshall's game was a candy quiz. Daume reported on the district meeting held Oct. 1, which was attended by eight Kage members...

Kage will donate a plaque for an outstanding 4-H leader.

"Momma's Good Scissors," a memoir about Viola Dannenmueller, mother of Judie Herbst and Shirley Palen, was read. A copy of the book, along with a pair of ginger scissors, in honor of their mother was given to the winner of the 4-H exhibit in the first year sewing project.

Joan Meyer presented a program on dust mites.

--From staff reports

