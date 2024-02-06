Club news 10-24-21

The Town & Country FCE club met on Oct. 14 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
Darlene McCain presented a game "Name the Product" to members. Sue Jones won the prize of a fall throw pillow.
Roll call was given by Jones, secretary, and she also read the September minutes. The minutes were approved as read. Brenda Pender, treasurer, gave the report on finances and collected "Pennies for Friendship."
The business meeting was conducted by Mary Klaproth, president.
Members who attended the MAFCE conference held in Columbia, Missouri, made a report on the conference. Town & country FCE won second place on the Education Report on the country of Uganda and received a certificate for the Community Successful Report on Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau. Seven members attended the Fall District meeting on Oct. 12 in Doniphan, Missouri. The meeting was hosted by Ripley County.
Members also attended church together at Shawnee Hill Baptist Church during National MAFCE week on Oct. 3.
Discussion was held regarding the Dec. 2 Council meeting program and entertainment. More information about the meeting will be available at a later date.
The flowerbed the club sponsors at the University of Missouri Extension Center is beautiful and continues to be maintained.
Members brought Christmas cards to be sent to Military Mail with Jones as coordinator.
Halloween treat bags will be taken Cottonwood Treatment Center at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The Halloween party at Parkview State School will be delivered to the door of the school on Friday. Prairie Farms will furnish ice cream cups for the party. Donna Woolsey and Brenda Pender are in charge of buying the treats and delivering them.
Karen Murphy gave the program on decluttering. Members learned many handy tips on how to let go of items that haven't been used in a year or more.
Club out will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Las Brisas Mexican Restaurant in Fruitland.
The next club meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Brenda Pender will be the hostess and Judy Niswonger will have the program. Members are to bring a toy to the November meeting for the Jackson Toy Give Away.
There being no further business the meeting was adjourned by the president.
The Southeast District Fall FCE meeting was held on Oct. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Doniphan, Missouri, hosted by Ripley County. The theme of the meeting was "Anchoring in FCE." Members attended from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley Counties with a total of 36 members and four quests present for the meeting. Registration and morning refreshments were handled by Ripley County. Ripley County FCE president, Judy Tracy, welcomed the group to Ripley County. The pledges were led by Phyllis Flanigan, Butler County FCE president. JoAnn Hahs, Southeast District Director Pro Tem, prepared a "Get Acquainted" activity for the group. The thought for the day was given by Edna Crain, from Butler County. Roll call was handled by Donna Woolsey, Cape Girardeau County vice president.
Hahs presided over the business meeting. She gave highlights of the MAFCE Conference held in Columbia, Missouri, in September. A motion was made to continue giving three scholarships to the annual MAFCE Conference. One scholarship to each county, Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley. If no one from a county applies, that scholarship will be available for use in the other counties. The motion was approved. Klaproth presented Jo Dixon from Cape Girardeau County with a certificate for being the recipient of the Southeast District Scholarship to the MAFCE Conference. Dixon stated she enjoyed the conference. Recipe testing will be done in October/November for the Southeast District and it is Cape Girardeau County's turn to test the recipes. The Southeast District Spring FCE Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 26 in Cape Girardeau County at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson with Dana Harris, MAFCE president, to present the morning program.
The morning program was a tribute to Lynn Maples, former MAFCE State president and National FCE president, who died on July 1. The presentation was handled by Judy Tracy, Marilyn Dalton and Betty Schalk. Other members attending also had some remembrances of Lynn Maples. Bill Maples and his daughter, Betsy, attended the presentation.
Lunch was catered by Chartwells. The afternoon program was presented by Julie Braschler, curator of the Ripley County Heritage Museum.
Door prizes and 50/50 drawing were handled by Ripley County. Sue Vaughn was the winner of $59 for the 50/50 drawing. Betty Dellinger, Hahs, Shirley Heise, Shirlene Nelson, Phyllis Newton, Betty Schalk and Hahs won the door prizes.
Butler County was in charge of the silent auction with a profit of $330 to be divided equally between the three counties.
The meeting concluded with the invitation to the Spring District FCE meeting.
