Club news 10-24-21

Town & Country FCE

The Town & Country FCE club met on Oct. 14 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Darlene McCain presented a game "Name the Product" to members. Sue Jones won the prize of a fall throw pillow.

Roll call was given by Jones, secretary, and she also read the September minutes. The minutes were approved as read. Brenda Pender, treasurer, gave the report on finances and collected "Pennies for Friendship."

The business meeting was conducted by Mary Klaproth, president.

Members who attended the MAFCE conference held in Columbia, Missouri, made a report on the conference. Town & country FCE won second place on the Education Report on the country of Uganda and received a certificate for the Community Successful Report on Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau. Seven members attended the Fall District meeting on Oct. 12 in Doniphan, Missouri. The meeting was hosted by Ripley County.

Members also attended church together at Shawnee Hill Baptist Church during National MAFCE week on Oct. 3.

Discussion was held regarding the Dec. 2 Council meeting program and entertainment. More information about the meeting will be available at a later date.

The flowerbed the club sponsors at the University of Missouri Extension Center is beautiful and continues to be maintained.

Members brought Christmas cards to be sent to Military Mail with Jones as coordinator.

Halloween treat bags will be taken Cottonwood Treatment Center at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The Halloween party at Parkview State School will be delivered to the door of the school on Friday. Prairie Farms will furnish ice cream cups for the party. Donna Woolsey and Brenda Pender are in charge of buying the treats and delivering them.

Karen Murphy gave the program on decluttering. Members learned many handy tips on how to let go of items that haven't been used in a year or more.