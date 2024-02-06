Club news 10-23-22

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country Family and Community Education Club met Oct. 13 in the home of Brenda Pender. Gloria Cora was welcomed as a guest who later presented the program to the club. The meeting opened by saying the pledges to the United States, Missouri Flag and Club Collect. The devotion was given by Darlene McCain, "A wrinkle in time." Donna Woolsey provided a Halloween word scramble with Lois Seabaugh the winner of the game.

McCain, president, presided over the meeting. Members brought Christmas Cards for the military and Sue Jones is in charge of mailing of the cards. Halloween candy was brought for Halloween treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center to be delivered by the members on Oct. 17.

Five members planned to attend the Fall District FCE meeting held Oct. 18 at the Chamber of Commerce Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. McCain purchased a door prize for the club for the meeting.

There will be a work day for the Cape Girardeau County FCE members making weighted blankets at 9 a.m. Nov. 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

The club made plans to serve a Halloween party for the students at Parkview State School Friday. Pender and Woolsey will meet to purchase items for the party.

Mary Klaproth and McCain gave a report on the MAFCE Conference held in September at Columbia, Missouri. Klaproth announced the club received first place on the education report prepared on the study of Zimbabwe. Workshops were held on pollinators, growing great groups, developing an immune system for the soul and the country of Chile.

There was discussion regarding 10% Tuesday at Gordonville Grill. Three dates were selected and Klaproth will complete the application for participation for 2023.