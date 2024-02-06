Club news 10-23-22

The Town and Country Family and Community Education Club met Oct. 13 in the home of Brenda Pender. Gloria Cora was welcomed as a guest who later presented the program to the club. The meeting opened by saying the pledges to the United States, Missouri Flag and Club Collect. The devotion was given by Darlene McCain, "A wrinkle in time." Donna Woolsey provided a Halloween word scramble with Lois Seabaugh the winner of the game.
McCain, president, presided over the meeting. Members brought Christmas Cards for the military and Sue Jones is in charge of mailing of the cards. Halloween candy was brought for Halloween treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center to be delivered by the members on Oct. 17.
Five members planned to attend the Fall District FCE meeting held Oct. 18 at the Chamber of Commerce Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. McCain purchased a door prize for the club for the meeting.
There will be a work day for the Cape Girardeau County FCE members making weighted blankets at 9 a.m. Nov. 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
The club made plans to serve a Halloween party for the students at Parkview State School Friday. Pender and Woolsey will meet to purchase items for the party.
Mary Klaproth and McCain gave a report on the MAFCE Conference held in September at Columbia, Missouri. Klaproth announced the club received first place on the education report prepared on the study of Zimbabwe. Workshops were held on pollinators, growing great groups, developing an immune system for the soul and the country of Chile.
There was discussion regarding 10% Tuesday at Gordonville Grill. Three dates were selected and Klaproth will complete the application for participation for 2023.
The club made plans to attend the Christmas Variety Show at the Badgett Playhouse in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, and eating at Patti's Restaurant. The group will plan to attend the show on Dec. 4.
Members were invited to attend a birthday party for former member, Joyce King, a resident of Chateau Girardeau on Oct. 22.
The door prize was won by Klaproth. Club out will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sandy's Restaurant in Cape Girardeau.
The program was presented by Gloria Cora on making no sew quilted Christmas ornaments with styrofoam balls. She demonstrated how to make the Christmas ornaments and each member was given the opportunity to make their own ornament.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 with Woolsey the hostess. Seabaugh will present the program on, Taking the stress out of the Holidays.
Members will bring a toy for the Jackson Police Department toy drive to the November meeting.
On Oct. 5, the Cape Noon Optimist Club held its annual installation banquet at the Cape Girardeau County Club. Exiting Cape Noon Optimist President, Kevin Denton, welcomed the following members to positions on the 2022/2023 Cape Noon Optimist Board: President, Curt Buchheit; Internal Vice President, Danny Dohogne; External Vice President, Percy Huston; Prior President, Kevin Denton; Treasurer/Secretary, Pat McCann; and Board Members, David Cantrell, Kevin Noel, Jim Main, Scott Williams, Andrew Williams and Brady Wright. Additionally, David Cantrell was awarded the 2022 Cape Noon Optimist of the Year award.
