Club news 10-22-17

New McKendree UMW

The New McKendree United Methodist Women met Oct. 10 in the church fellowship hall with 16 members and one guest (Karen Green) present. President Mary Klaproth called the meeting to order.

Karen Green from the Sikeston SEMO Food Bank gave the program explaining her duties and how the food bank serves the community.

The Rev. David Israel gave a report. His staff is trying to equip people to be in ministry. Attendance is being taken at all small groups and an effort is being made to register all those who are volunteering in the church. He also shared that the Ministerial Alliance made a large donation to the Jackson School Power Backpack Program, which will supply the program's needs for the remaining year. He also presented the expenses for the Summer Day Camp for last summer.

Secretary Pam Buck read the minutes from the last general meeting and the mission team meeting. Both were approved as read.

Treasurer Marilyn Fronabarger gave a treasurer's report of $3,575.12 local fund on hand. She then presented the proposed budget for 2018. Julie Combs made the motion it be accepted and Bonnie Blechle seconded. Motion passed. Klaproth reminded members pledges need to be turned in by Dec. 1.

Chairperson reports:

Spiritual growth: Julie Combs gave a devotion written by Linda Estes "I Am Not Alone."

Program resources: Klaproth said there are three new books in the library.

Social action: Bonnie Blechle reminded members the October offering is the World Thank Offering.

Thanks to Amanda Bond, youth director, for taking the school kits and glasses to SharFest.

Education and interpretation: Shirley Patterson reported the UMW Assembly is only seven months away and urged members to attend. She shared United Methodist Women is the largest faith-based women's mission group in the world.

Mission ribbon: Millie Rose had mission ribbons available to sell.

Six members attended the county-wide UMW meeting held Oct. 3 at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.