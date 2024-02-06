Club news 10-21-18

The Town and Country FCE Club met Oct. 11 at the home of Linda Thompson. The meeting was called to order by president Linda Thompson. The club collect was read by all members.
Thompson, hostess, read the devotional, "My Thanks." Roll call was completed by naming a favorite vegetable. Minutes were read by Darlene McCain. Mary Klaproth gave the treasurer's report. The minutes and treasurer's report were approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected and a game, "smiles from the Bible," was lead by Klaproth.
In old business, it was reported that eight members attended District FCE meeting held Oct. 4 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Thanks were extended to Klaproth and McCain for purchasing the mums that were used for centerpieces for the District meeting and also for the club's flower garden. Appreciation was shared for all who supported NAFCE Week by attending church and luncheon after at Cracker Barrel.
Town and Country FCE mailed in selections for leader training lessons to Bethany Bachman. The training will be held in January after all clubs submit and top choices are selected.
New business was then conducted. Christmas cards were brought for Military Mail. Sue Jones volunteered to mail them. Halloween treat bags will be delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center on Friday at 1:15 p.m. Following the delivery to Cottonwood, club members will host a Halloween party for Parkview State School. Members will be responsible for their usual items.
At the November meeting, proceeds from the October trivia calendar fundraiser will be collected. Plans will also be finalized regarding the Christmas displays at both Cape County and Jackson City Parks.
Alene Hamilton gave the program on Square Foot Gardening. The program was interactive with members being able to individually design their own garden on a paper template.
Next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Jackson Extension Center, with Karen Murphy as hostess. The program, one of the Hearth Fire Series, will be given by Klaproth. Club out is Thursday at Sassy Sisters in Jackson at 6:30 pm. Brenda Pender won the door prize, which was a gift certificate.
Charlotte Bess was hostess when The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Oct. 8 at the Chateau Girardeau Event Room. Carole Calvin and Judie Herbst were co-hostesses. Bernie Gardner, Joyce Hays, Martha Slaten, and Bobbie Woodard were unable to attend. Vice-President Vicki Connell-McKinney presided.
Notification was received from International that five of the club's members, Marsha Parrish, Marilyn Schwab, Bobbie Woodard , Calvin and Herbst, will be eligible for the Golden Circle signifying 50 years of BSP membership in November 2019.
The chapter trip to Kimmswick will be on Nov. 10. Members will meet at the parking lot of Lynwood Baptist Church at 9 a.m. Dinner will be at the Blue Owl.
Calvin gave a report on the September and October BSP city council meetings. Several items from the meetings were presented to the chapter including the chapter opinion on proceeding with a service project that would include all local chapters, updating the by-laws, raising the council dues to take effect in 2020 and other miscellaneous subjects.
Members were reminded of the all-chapter Bunco Party at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Abby Road Christian Church. The event will be hosted by the BSP City Council.
A chapter donation was made to the "Life for Liam" fund. Liam is a close relative of Patty Taylor. We will also have a baby shower for Liam upon his release from the hospital in a few months. Liam was born on Sept. 7, with multiple health issues. For more information go on Facebook to "Life for Liam."
The next meeting will be held Monday at the home of Bernie Gardner.
The program for the evening, "A Halloween Quiz,", was presented by Charlotte Bess and Herbst. Dixie Jones was presented with a chrysanthemum as the winner of the quiz.
