Club news 10-21-18

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met Oct. 11 at the home of Linda Thompson. The meeting was called to order by president Linda Thompson. The club collect was read by all members.

Thompson, hostess, read the devotional, "My Thanks." Roll call was completed by naming a favorite vegetable. Minutes were read by Darlene McCain. Mary Klaproth gave the treasurer's report. The minutes and treasurer's report were approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected and a game, "smiles from the Bible," was lead by Klaproth.

In old business, it was reported that eight members attended District FCE meeting held Oct. 4 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Thanks were extended to Klaproth and McCain for purchasing the mums that were used for centerpieces for the District meeting and also for the club's flower garden. Appreciation was shared for all who supported NAFCE Week by attending church and luncheon after at Cracker Barrel.

Town and Country FCE mailed in selections for leader training lessons to Bethany Bachman. The training will be held in January after all clubs submit and top choices are selected.

New business was then conducted. Christmas cards were brought for Military Mail. Sue Jones volunteered to mail them. Halloween treat bags will be delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center on Friday at 1:15 p.m. Following the delivery to Cottonwood, club members will host a Halloween party for Parkview State School. Members will be responsible for their usual items.

At the November meeting, proceeds from the October trivia calendar fundraiser will be collected. Plans will also be finalized regarding the Christmas displays at both Cape County and Jackson City Parks.

Alene Hamilton gave the program on Square Foot Gardening. The program was interactive with members being able to individually design their own garden on a paper template.

Next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Jackson Extension Center, with Karen Murphy as hostess. The program, one of the Hearth Fire Series, will be given by Klaproth. Club out is Thursday at Sassy Sisters in Jackson at 6:30 pm. Brenda Pender won the door prize, which was a gift certificate.