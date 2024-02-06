Club news 10-20-19

Southeast District Fall FCE

The Southeast District FCE Meeting was held Oct. 1. The meeting was held at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Cape Girardeau County furnished morning refreshments. The theme of the meeting was "Reaching for the Stars." There were a total of 40 FCE members, and a special guest was Dana Harris, MAFCE state president, of Fulton, Missouri, with her husband, Gene. Doris Dace, who presented the morning program, was a guest for a total of 43. Members attend from Butler, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ripley counties.

The Southeast District director, Shirley Kirkley of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, opened the meeting. Mary Klaproth, Cape Girardeau County president, welcomed the group to Jackson. Shirley Kirkley introduced Harris, Lynn Maples, past national FCE president, Edna Crain and Betty Schalk, past MAFCE presidents and presently serving on the National Board and Jo Ann Hahs, Judy Strickland and Klaproth and, present MAFCE officers, and Margie Swan, past Southeast District director. The thought of the day was given by Lynn Maples, from Ripley County. Perry County was in charge of calling the roll.

Kirkley, Southeast District director, presided over the business meeting. A treasurer's report was given to everyone present. Edna Crain gave highlights of the National FCE Conference held in St. Louis in July and she also gave highlights of the MAFCE Conference held in Jefferson City, Missouri, in August. June Romine and Crain wore the hats they had made at the MAFCE Conference. Kirkley, presented a check in the amount of $100 to the new club, Heritage Girls of Stoddard County.

The morning program was presented by Dace with a theme of aprons, quilts and linens.

Maples gave the noon blessing. West End from Frohna, Missouri, catered the meal. Members attending brought silent auction items which brought a total $187.50.

Carla Jordan, with the Cape Girardeau Cunty History Center in Jackson and the Lutheran Heritage Center in Altenburg, Missouri, presented the afternoon program.

The Heritage Girls were in charge of the 50/50 drawing. Betty Schalk won the drawing receiving $80.

Door prizes were handed out by Cape Girardeau County and won by Agnes Wachter, Donna Woolsey, Verla Mangels, Sarah Ross, June Peetz, Norma Jean Steffens, Edna Crain, Judy Strickland, Barbara Marshall, Eva Abernathy, Betty Dellinger and Phyllis Newton.

Kirkley announced the FCE Spring District Meeting will be hosted by Butler County in April of 2020. Harris, will present the morning program.

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met Oct. 10 with Alene Hamilton serving as the hostess. Hamilton gave the devotion titled, Life's Seasons. Mary Klaproth led a game naming edible nuts. Roll call was answered with one story about your grandchildren.