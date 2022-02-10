Club news 10-2-22

Kage FCE met Sept. 22 at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jo Byna Daume, president, called the meeting to order.
Sarah Ross gave the devotional "Angels Lead You" as we go through our daily routine.
Jo Dixon gave reports on the county council quarterly meeting held Sept. 1 and the state FCE meeting held in Columbia, Missouri. Judy Strickland from Cape Girardeau County was elected state FCE president. There were workshops on leadership and pollinators, as well as hands-on workshops showing how to create items for fund raisers.
The Missouri State Flag has been ordered for the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The flag will match the USA flag in size and fittings.
Items were presented to a teacher at Alma Schrader Elementary School to help in classroom and recess activities. This was the club's September project. The October project will be to collect hats and gloves for children. These will be given to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department to distribute.
A discussion on food, decorations, door prizes needed for the Dec. 1 county quarterly council meeting was held and will be more thoroughly addressed at the October meeting.
Barbara Schaffner presented the program "Humor n' health -- a matter of balance." Next month, Jane Meyer will present a program on sleep.
The fall district meeting will be held Oct. 18 at the Chamber of Commerce in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The cost is $15. Judie Herbst is collecting for anyone wishing to attend.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Sept. 19 at the home of Linda Belote with Marilyn Schwab as co-hostess. President Patty Taylor presided.
A thank-you note from Bobbie Woodard was read for the gift cards and for attending her 90th birthday party in August.
A thank-you note will be sent to Xi Nu Phi for hosting Beginning Day.
Yearbooks compiled by Carole Calvin were distributed.
Judie Herbst reported she had taken Doris Jean Arnold her 60-Year-Beta Sigma Phi membership certificate and that she had a nice visit with her.
The Children's Home in Jackson will be the club's main service project for this year. Joyce Hays will check to see what is needed for the kids.
A BSP city council report was given by Herbst. An all chapter social sponsored by council will be held on Nov. 7 at Abbey Road Christian Church. The council will meet again Wednesday to finalize plans for the event.
The decision was made to continue lunch out on the first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. enabling those that may want to attend the Tuesday $5 movie following lunch.
Swaparoo was brought by Vicki Connell-McKinney and won by Woodard.
Linda Belote presented the program for the evening, "decluttering your home." She told of some of the things she is in the process of doing and challenged members to take just a little time each day to declutter. Very informative program.
-- From staff reports
