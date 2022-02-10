Club news 10-2-22

Kage FCE

Kage FCE met Sept. 22 at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jo Byna Daume, president, called the meeting to order.

Sarah Ross gave the devotional "Angels Lead You" as we go through our daily routine.

Jo Dixon gave reports on the county council quarterly meeting held Sept. 1 and the state FCE meeting held in Columbia, Missouri. Judy Strickland from Cape Girardeau County was elected state FCE president. There were workshops on leadership and pollinators, as well as hands-on workshops showing how to create items for fund raisers.

The Missouri State Flag has been ordered for the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The flag will match the USA flag in size and fittings.

Items were presented to a teacher at Alma Schrader Elementary School to help in classroom and recess activities. This was the club's September project. The October project will be to collect hats and gloves for children. These will be given to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department to distribute.

A discussion on food, decorations, door prizes needed for the Dec. 1 county quarterly council meeting was held and will be more thoroughly addressed at the October meeting.

Barbara Schaffner presented the program "Humor n' health -- a matter of balance." Next month, Jane Meyer will present a program on sleep.

The fall district meeting will be held Oct. 18 at the Chamber of Commerce in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The cost is $15. Judie Herbst is collecting for anyone wishing to attend.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.