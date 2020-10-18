Club news 10-18-20

Southeast District FCE

The Southeast District Fall FCE meeting was held Oct. 6 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson hosted by Cape Girardeau County. The theme of the meeting was All Eyes on MAFCE in 2020. Barbara Barks and Betty Dellinger, Oak Ridge FCE Club, handled the morning registration. Jo Ann Hahs presided over the meeting in the absence of the Southeast District Director, Shirley Kirkley, who was unable to attend. Judy Strickland, member of Lamplighters FCE Club, gave the thought for the day. Donna Woolsey, member of Town and Country FCE Club, led the roll call. Dana Harris, MAFCE President from Fulton, Missouri, was in attendance. Aubree Whitley, essay and artwork winner, along with her parents were in attendance.

Harris presented the program on, What is your Vision for FCE?

She announced the MAFCE Conference is scheduled for Sept. 21 through 23, 2021. The location will be determined at a later date.

Harris presented years of membership certificates to the following members: Marjorie Swan, 65 years; Jackie Kurre, 50 years; Judie Herbst, 45 years; Shirley Palen, 40 years; Linda Sebaugh, 20 years; Patricia Hecht, 10 years; Barbara Barks, 10 years.

Harris presented the Missouri Heart of FCE award to Beatrice Bubulka, a member of the Oak Ridge FCE Club.

Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, presented program of work awards. Hahs received first place for Cape Girardeau County for her action report on "Love given by the pound." Klaproth received second place for the Town and Country FCE Club for her education report on the international program and meal on South Korea. Klaproth presented certificates to the Oak Ridge and Town and Country FCE Clubs for Community Successful Reports. Cape Girardeau County received a gold award for the County Achievement Report.

After lunch, Aubree Whitley read her essay on respect. She received first place in the district and third place in the state.

The four workshops that were to be presented at the MAFCE Confrence, which was canceled, were declutter, human trafficking, perils ofvaping and Zimbabwe. Harris gave brief reports on human trafficking and perils of vaping. Klaproth gave brief reports on declutter and Zimbabwe.

Agnes Wachter, member of Cheerful Country Doers, was in charge of the door prizes. Darlene McCain, Hahs, Herbst, Klaproth and Donna Woolsey were the lucky winners.

Judy Strickland won the 50/50 with 1/2 of the money going to the winner and 1/2 of the money going to the state.

The FCE Spring District Meeting will be hosted by Butler County in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on April 13. The morning program will be presented by Dana Harris, MAFCE President.

Town & Country FCE Minutes

The Town & Country FCE club met Oct. 8 at the home of Mary Klaproth.