Club news 10-18-20

The Southeast District Fall FCE meeting was held Oct. 6 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson hosted by Cape Girardeau County. The theme of the meeting was All Eyes on MAFCE in 2020. Barbara Barks and Betty Dellinger, Oak Ridge FCE Club, handled the morning registration. Jo Ann Hahs presided over the meeting in the absence of the Southeast District Director, Shirley Kirkley, who was unable to attend. Judy Strickland, member of Lamplighters FCE Club, gave the thought for the day. Donna Woolsey, member of Town and Country FCE Club, led the roll call. Dana Harris, MAFCE President from Fulton, Missouri, was in attendance. Aubree Whitley, essay and artwork winner, along with her parents were in attendance.
Harris presented the program on, What is your Vision for FCE?
She announced the MAFCE Conference is scheduled for Sept. 21 through 23, 2021. The location will be determined at a later date.
Harris presented years of membership certificates to the following members: Marjorie Swan, 65 years; Jackie Kurre, 50 years; Judie Herbst, 45 years; Shirley Palen, 40 years; Linda Sebaugh, 20 years; Patricia Hecht, 10 years; Barbara Barks, 10 years.
Harris presented the Missouri Heart of FCE award to Beatrice Bubulka, a member of the Oak Ridge FCE Club.
Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, presented program of work awards. Hahs received first place for Cape Girardeau County for her action report on "Love given by the pound." Klaproth received second place for the Town and Country FCE Club for her education report on the international program and meal on South Korea. Klaproth presented certificates to the Oak Ridge and Town and Country FCE Clubs for Community Successful Reports. Cape Girardeau County received a gold award for the County Achievement Report.
After lunch, Aubree Whitley read her essay on respect. She received first place in the district and third place in the state.
The four workshops that were to be presented at the MAFCE Confrence, which was canceled, were declutter, human trafficking, perils ofvaping and Zimbabwe. Harris gave brief reports on human trafficking and perils of vaping. Klaproth gave brief reports on declutter and Zimbabwe.
Agnes Wachter, member of Cheerful Country Doers, was in charge of the door prizes. Darlene McCain, Hahs, Herbst, Klaproth and Donna Woolsey were the lucky winners.
Judy Strickland won the 50/50 with 1/2 of the money going to the winner and 1/2 of the money going to the state.
The FCE Spring District Meeting will be hosted by Butler County in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on April 13. The morning program will be presented by Dana Harris, MAFCE President.
The Town & Country FCE club met Oct. 8 at the home of Mary Klaproth.
Members recited in unison the Club Collect.
The devotion was given by the hostess titled "It's such a busy world." Darlene McCain presented a game for the club members. Donna Woolsey's grandson, Christopher, won the game prize. Roll call was given by Sue Jones and she also read the September minutes. The minutes were approved as read. The treasurer's report was not available for this month. Pennies for Friendship were collected by Brenda Pender.
Klaproth reported the club's fundraiser on 10% Tuesday at Gordonville Grill went very well. Next year's fundraiser will be held at a tentative date in June of 2021.
Klaproth presented the second reading of a change to the club Constitution by-laws.
It will read: Dues shall be assessed at the rate established by National, State, and Cape County Council. The phrase, County Council dues shall be paid out of the club treasury, will be deleted. Brenda Pender made a motion to make the change to the Constitution as stated above, seconded by Judy Niswonger. The motion passed.
Several members gave comments regarding the Fall District meeting held in Cape Girardeau County on Oct. 6. Box lunches by Heavenly Ham in Cape Girardeau were provided to attendees at the meeting.
Nov. 10 will be the work day for weighted blankets. The work day was canceled earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christmas cards for military mail were collected. Jones is charge of mailing them to "Friends of our Troops," in Malden, Missouri.
Halloween treat bags will be dropped off at the door of Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28. Also, Halloween party treats will be dropped off at the door of Parkview State School on Oct. 30 for the student's annual party.
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Olive Garden in Cape Girardeau. Member's will attend at their own discretion.
Judy Niswonger gave the program. She provided plastic picture frames for members to make a collage of pictures pertaining to Thanksgiving and Christmas for residents at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. They will be delivered on a date to be announced, along with bingo prizes.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the home of Karen Murphy.
Darlene McCain will present the program on Hearth Fire 72, "Grandma's pressure cooker."
Members were reminded to bring a toy for the annual "Jackson Toy Give Away" to the November meeting.
--From staff reports
