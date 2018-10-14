All sections
NewsOctober 13, 2018

Club news 10-14-18

Southeast District FCE

Southeast District FCE

The Southeast District Fall FCE Meeting was held Oct. 4 at Temple Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, hosted by Butler County. Butler County was in charge of registration and morning refreshments. Shirley Kirkley, Southeast District Director from Poplar Bluff, presided. The pledges were led by Perry County FCE members as well as a get-acquainted activity. The Thought for the Day was given by Judy Tracy, Ripley County FCE President. There were 36 members attending -- 11 attended from Butler County, 13 from Cape Girardeau County, five from Perry County and seven from Ripley County.

Kirkley handed out the financial report with a balance of $4,152.07. A sound system has been purchased for the Southeast District to use at the district meetings. A 50/50 drawing was held as a fundraiser.

MAFCE President, Edna Crain, gave highlights of the MAFCE Annual Meeting held Aug. 27 through 29 in Jefferson City, Missouri. She announced the MAFCE Annual Meeting for 2019 will be held Aug, 26 through 28 at Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.

The morning program was presented by Lynn Maples member from Ripley County. She presented a slide presentation of the Current River Heritage Museum and Gift Shop.

Judy Strickland, member of Lamplighter FCE Club, gave the noon prayer. Lunch was prepared by Butler County FCE members.

A silent auction was held with Perry County FCE members in charge of the auction. A total of $215 was made on the auction.

Chris Waite, Butler County FCE President, led the group in several activities.

The afternoon program was presented on self defence for women by Judy Schremp from Poplar Bluff.

The door prizes were donated by Butler, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ripley Counties and were given to lucky ticket holders.

The Southeast District Spring meeting will be held in Ripley County in 2019. The new MAFCE President, Dana Harris, from Fulton, Missouri, will present the morning program.

Shown from left: Ann Polsgrove of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast District Director; Beth Biri of Jackson, chapter regent; and Cynthia Beall Suich of Columbia, Missouri State Regent.
Shown from left: Ann Polsgrove of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast District Director; Beth Biri of Jackson, chapter regent; and Cynthia Beall Suich of Columbia, Missouri State Regent.

John Guild NSDAR

The last meeting of the John Guild Chapter, NSDAR was held at Wings in Jackson. There was very good attendance as this was the official visit of the Missouri State Regent, Cynthia Beall Suich of Columbia, Missouri. She gave a report about what is going on at the state level. She also presented certificates earned by the chapter at the state conference. Many new members were introduced. Nine of the new members were in attendance.

The next meeting will be held at Dexter BarBQ at 11:30 a.m. and speaker will be Donald Cook. His subject is A Meteorologist's view of Vietnam.

Nancy Hunter NSDAR

The Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Sept. 26 for its monthly meeting. The program was given by Pat Porterfield of Lions Club Internaitonal. The topic was how the Lions Club uses donated eye glasses, from cleaning to distribution in foreign countries and her experiences there.

The next meeting will be Oct. 24 in the Panzel Conference Room at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

-- From staff reports

