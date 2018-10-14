Club news 10-14-18

Southeast District FCE

The Southeast District Fall FCE Meeting was held Oct. 4 at Temple Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, hosted by Butler County. Butler County was in charge of registration and morning refreshments. Shirley Kirkley, Southeast District Director from Poplar Bluff, presided. The pledges were led by Perry County FCE members as well as a get-acquainted activity. The Thought for the Day was given by Judy Tracy, Ripley County FCE President. There were 36 members attending -- 11 attended from Butler County, 13 from Cape Girardeau County, five from Perry County and seven from Ripley County.

Kirkley handed out the financial report with a balance of $4,152.07. A sound system has been purchased for the Southeast District to use at the district meetings. A 50/50 drawing was held as a fundraiser.

MAFCE President, Edna Crain, gave highlights of the MAFCE Annual Meeting held Aug. 27 through 29 in Jefferson City, Missouri. She announced the MAFCE Annual Meeting for 2019 will be held Aug, 26 through 28 at Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.

The morning program was presented by Lynn Maples member from Ripley County. She presented a slide presentation of the Current River Heritage Museum and Gift Shop.

Judy Strickland, member of Lamplighter FCE Club, gave the noon prayer. Lunch was prepared by Butler County FCE members.

A silent auction was held with Perry County FCE members in charge of the auction. A total of $215 was made on the auction.

Chris Waite, Butler County FCE President, led the group in several activities.

The afternoon program was presented on self defence for women by Judy Schremp from Poplar Bluff.