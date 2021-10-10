All sections
NewsOctober 16, 2021

Club news 10-10-21

Nine members from Cape Girardeau County attended the 86th Missouri Association for Famly and Community Education annual conference Sept. 22 and 23 in Columbia, Missouri. Those present were Barbara Barks, Jo Dixon, Betty Dellinger, Verla Mangels, Donna Woolsey, Darlene McCain, Judy Strickland, Mary Klaproth and JoAnn Hahs...

Pictured in the front row are, from left, Judy Strickland; Dana Harris, MAFCE president; Mary Klaproth; and JoAnn Hahs; back -- Barbara Barks, Jo Dixon, Betty Dellinger, Verla Mangels, Donna Woolsey and Darlene McCain.
Pictured in the front row are, from left, Judy Strickland; Dana Harris, MAFCE president; Mary Klaproth; and JoAnn Hahs; back -- Barbara Barks, Jo Dixon, Betty Dellinger, Verla Mangels, Donna Woolsey and Darlene McCain.Submitted by Mary Klaproth

Missouri Association for FCE

Nine members from Cape Girardeau County attended the 86th Missouri Association for Famly and Community Education annual conference Sept. 22 and 23 in Columbia, Missouri. Those present were Barbara Barks, Jo Dixon, Betty Dellinger, Verla Mangels, Donna Woolsey, Darlene McCain, Judy Strickland, Mary Klaproth and JoAnn Hahs.

The theme for the conference was Staying Anchored in FCE. Cape Girardeau County received the Godl Seal County Achievement Award and first place award in action on the weighted blanket project prepared by Hahs. Town and Country FCE Club receved second place in education on the study of Uganda prepared by Klaproth. Oak Ridge FCE Club and Town and Country FCE Club received certificates for community successful reports.

Programs at the conference included Iceland, what do you know about Missouri, how to handle stress and can you teach an old dog new tricks? The banquet speaker was Ross Malone telling interesting faces about Missouri. Dixon, Mangels and McCain were the receipients of scholarships to the conference.

The 2022 MAFCE Conference will be held in Columbia with a date to be determined later. The theme will be "working together for a better tomorrow."

Community News
