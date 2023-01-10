Club news 10-1-23

Members were reminded that the scholarship deadline is Friday, Oct. 20. The applicant must have a minimum of 30 college credits, be a resident of Cape Girardeau County and have a GPA of a minimum of 2.75. Any field of study is acceptable, and the $300 scholarship amount will be paid directly to the school. It can be an out of state school as long as the applicant is a Cape Girardeau County resident.

The nominating committee reported nominees for next year. They are Klaproth, president, and Barbara Barks, vice president. There were no other nominations. The motion was made to accept these officers and they were voted on and approved. They will be installed at the December Council meeting along with current treasurer Jo Dixon and recording secretary Judie Herbst.

Several members are going to attend the State Conference in Columbia in October. Each county will bring a themed basket for the auction, and each member attending will bring an item for the silent auction. Cape Girardeau County is putting together a pumpkin-themed basket. About 40 state members are expected to attend.

National FCE Week is Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 8 through 14. FCE is planning a display and possible reception at the History Center in Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 14. Oak Ridge Club announced that their club has reached 107 years of age. Possible fund raisers to benefit the county council were discussed and will be checked on.

Cape Girardeau County will host the Fall district meeting. The date is set for Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Extension Center. The food will be catered at $15 per person and each club will be responsible for one dessert and one breakfast item. All members attending are to bring a silent auction item. Oak Ridge and Lamplighters clubs are to bring a centerpiece. Registrations are due Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The next Cape Girardeau County council meeting will be held Friday, Dec. 8, at the Extension Center.