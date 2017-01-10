Club news 10-1-17

American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary met Sept. 13 with 14 members present. Members surprised Fern Schlimme with a pizza party celebrating her 95th birthday.
President Linda Kern called the meeting to order. Chaplain Catherine Allison offered a prayer.
The treasurer's report and minutes of the last meeting were read and accepted.
Items were collected for the Amen Center.
Kern spoke to the Scott City Elementary School principal April Garner, and was told she has 340 students and they would be grateful for any help the auxiliary can give. We agreed to start contributing to their needs.
A thank-you card was read from the veteran the auxiliary helped obtain twin beds for his children.
Dues for 2018 are $25 and payable to Kern.
Jane Grojean brought 20 sheet blankets from Saint Francis Medical Center to be donated along with the quilts made for Camp Hope, a retreat for wounded warriors in Farmington, Missouri.
Barbara Yallaly announced help is needed at the Veterans Home for bingo in December. That is an auxiliary sponsored event.
Upcoming events include ham and bean day on Nov. 2 and district meeting on Nov. 5 in Cape Girardeau.
The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Sept. 18 at the home of Marsha Parrish for the first regular meeting of the new year. Twelve members were present. Vice president Vicki Connell-McKinney presided.
It was reported that Torchbearer Iota Chapter received a three-star rating from International for the 2016-2017 chapter year. Other communications received were thank-you notes from "Options for Women" and the American Red Cross.
Carole Calvin distributed new information for chapter yearbooks for the new year so that yearbooks could be updated.
Beginning day, hosted by Xi Nu Phi, was held Aug. 31 at Abbey Road Christian Church. Bobbie Woodard reported she sent a thank-you note to the host chapter for the nice evening. Those attending from our chapter were Marsha Parrish, Margaret Little, Gwen Nussbaum, Judie Herbst, Carole Calvin, Charlotte Bess, Bobbie Woodard, Bernie Gardner and Marilyn Schwab.
The decision was made to have a chapter fall dinner this year as the annual all-chapter Exemplar Preceptor Day/Fall Dinner would not be held this year. It will be a potluck fun night at the home of Martha Slaten on Nov. 27.
Calvin, BSP City Council President, reported on the council meeting held Sept. 6 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Other council officers are vice president Marsha Parrish, recording secretary Debbie Balsano and treasurer Ruth Moreland. Cape Girardeau has eight chapters totaling 92 members. Two chapters were not represented at this meeting. All chapter rosters have been completed and were distributed at the meeting. It was reported that chapter dues to City Council have been paid. The next council meeting will be held on Nov. 1 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Several options were discussed for the chapter's service projects for this year. Members made suggestions. The suggestion was made to concentrate on local families with health issues. Other needs will also be considered. A decision will be made later by the service committee, Judie Herbst and Carole Rhodes.
Patty Taylor announced several socials are scheduled for the year. On Oct. 15, members, spouses and guests will go to Scott City to the Riverhouse Winery for lunch. On Nov. 12, members will travel to Kimmswick, Missouri, for lunch at the Blue Owl and shopping.
Patty Taylor read from the Book of Beta Sigma Phi, the lyrics to the "Song of Beta Sigma Phi."
Herbst was presented a piggy bank from the chapter to present to her new great-grandson, Carter Train Herbst, who was born on Aug. 10. Proud parents of Carter are Taylor and Chloe Herbst.
The program, "Gateway to Friendship from Beta Sigma Phi" and "Six Little Stories, Using an Umbrella When It Looks Like Rain" was presented by Marsha Parrish.
The Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council met on Sept. 7. The meeting was called to order by Barbara Barks, president.
The devotion, "Generous Tea," was given by Judy Strickland, member of Lamplighters Club. There were eight members present.
The minutes of the June 1 Council meeting were read by Agnes Wachter. A motion was made by Sue Jones and seconded by Judy Strickland to approve as read. The motion carried. Jean Rehak, Cape County FCE treasurer, gave the treasurer's report with a balance of $2,083.07. A motion was made by Strickland and seconded by Jobyna Daume to accept the treasurer's report. The motion carried. Mary Klaproth gave a report on the FCE trip to The Muny at St. Louis on July 18 to see "All Shook Up." Thirty-five people went.
Six members went to the MAFCE Annual Conference in Columbia, Missouri, Aug. 28 through 30. They were Barbara Barks, Judy Strickland, Mary Klaproth, June Peetz, Patricia Hecht and JoAnn Hahs.
The fall district meeting will be on Thursday in Doniphan, Missouri. Cheerful Country Doers and Town and Country FCE clubs are to each furnish a center piece.
A report was given on the National FCE meeting that was held July 13 through 16 in Omaha, Nebraska. There were 54 members present. There are three new Heart Fire Books.
The group voted on giving the membership pins at the Dec. 1 council meeting. The motion carried,six for, one against.
The following officers were elected: JoAnn Hahs and Judy Strickland, co-vice presidents, and Jobyna Daume, corresponding secretary. They take office Jan. 1.
-- From staff reports
