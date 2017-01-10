Club news 10-1-17

American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary

American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary met Sept. 13 with 14 members present. Members surprised Fern Schlimme with a pizza party celebrating her 95th birthday.

President Linda Kern called the meeting to order. Chaplain Catherine Allison offered a prayer.

The treasurer's report and minutes of the last meeting were read and accepted.

Items were collected for the Amen Center.

Kern spoke to the Scott City Elementary School principal April Garner, and was told she has 340 students and they would be grateful for any help the auxiliary can give. We agreed to start contributing to their needs.

A thank-you card was read from the veteran the auxiliary helped obtain twin beds for his children.

Dues for 2018 are $25 and payable to Kern.

Jane Grojean brought 20 sheet blankets from Saint Francis Medical Center to be donated along with the quilts made for Camp Hope, a retreat for wounded warriors in Farmington, Missouri.

Barbara Yallaly announced help is needed at the Veterans Home for bingo in December. That is an auxiliary sponsored event.

Upcoming events include ham and bean day on Nov. 2 and district meeting on Nov. 5 in Cape Girardeau.

Beta Sigma Phi Missouri Torchbearer Iota Chapter

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Sept. 18 at the home of Marsha Parrish for the first regular meeting of the new year. Twelve members were present. Vice president Vicki Connell-McKinney presided.

It was reported that Torchbearer Iota Chapter received a three-star rating from International for the 2016-2017 chapter year. Other communications received were thank-you notes from "Options for Women" and the American Red Cross.

Carole Calvin distributed new information for chapter yearbooks for the new year so that yearbooks could be updated.

Beginning day, hosted by Xi Nu Phi, was held Aug. 31 at Abbey Road Christian Church. Bobbie Woodard reported she sent a thank-you note to the host chapter for the nice evening. Those attending from our chapter were Marsha Parrish, Margaret Little, Gwen Nussbaum, Judie Herbst, Carole Calvin, Charlotte Bess, Bobbie Woodard, Bernie Gardner and Marilyn Schwab.