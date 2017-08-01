Club news 1-8-17

â€‹John Guild Chapter, NSDAR

The December meeting was a luncheon held at the home of Morgan Lake and honored the many junior members there are in the chapter. Special recognition was given to the new junior members, as well as those who have been members a long time but joined as a junior.

â€‹Beth Biri was named Missouri Outstanding Juniorâ€‹ at the DAR State Conference and, as such, was honored to hold the state flag while then Lake, state regent, gave her report at the Continental Congress in June in Washington, D.C. Biri competed with chapter outstanding juniors from chapters across the state.