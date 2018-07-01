Club news 1-7-18

The Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Dec. 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library for their regular monthly meeting.
Members brought short history information or stories about their patriots to be read to the other members. Members also brought books to be presented to Jefferson Elementary School library on Jan. 9.
Charlotte Webb, registrar, reported that three new prospective members have their paperwork in Washington and two others have had their paperwork accepted.
The next meeting will be held on Jan. 24 at the library.
Grace United Methodist Women met Jan. 2 with eight members present for a business meeting.
Jean Wetzel, treasurer, handed out the financial report and stated $50 needed to be sent for Church Women United and it was approved by those present. The minutes were read and approved by those present.
Under old business: The coloring event will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 3
The Spring sale is March 3 with Linda Price as spokesperson. Mary Jane Statler made a motion to give proceeds from sale to Amen Center and FISH. It was seconded by Barbara Miller. Members discussed having more advertisement and Joan Haring is going to obtain more information and cost on advertising in the newspaper.
The 2018 yearbooks are in progress and will be completed before circle meetings.
Grace will host UMW District Meeting/Mini School of Missions on Sept. 15. Adelaide Parsons will be in charge.
With no further business, meeting was adjourned.
-- From staff reports
