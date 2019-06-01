Club news 1-6-19

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on Dec. 18 at the home of Jackie Brandtner in Cape Girardeau.

The meeting was called to order by President Jean Rehak. Eleven club members were present. Marilyn Retherford gave the devotional by reading "Preparing for Christmas" by Kathleen Lyons. Retherford also distributed to each member a small Christmas devotional booklet.

Club members answered the Roll Call, "What is your favorite Christmas carol?"

Debra Baughn read the minutes from the last meeting and Barbara Barks gave the treasurer's report due to the absence of Pat Hecht, the club treasurer.

Rehak passed out registration forms for anyone who wants to attend the 2019 FCE Leader Training on Jan. 25 at Farrar, Missouri. Registration deadline is Jan. 18.

Autism Weighted Blanket Workshop was announced for Jan. 22, at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson.