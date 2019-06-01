Club news 1-6-19

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on Dec. 18 at the home of Jackie Brandtner in Cape Girardeau.
The meeting was called to order by President Jean Rehak. Eleven club members were present. Marilyn Retherford gave the devotional by reading "Preparing for Christmas" by Kathleen Lyons. Retherford also distributed to each member a small Christmas devotional booklet.
Club members answered the Roll Call, "What is your favorite Christmas carol?"
Debra Baughn read the minutes from the last meeting and Barbara Barks gave the treasurer's report due to the absence of Pat Hecht, the club treasurer.
Rehak passed out registration forms for anyone who wants to attend the 2019 FCE Leader Training on Jan. 25 at Farrar, Missouri. Registration deadline is Jan. 18.
Autism Weighted Blanket Workshop was announced for Jan. 22, at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson.
It was decided by the club to not send money for Boys State next year.
After some discussion, the club decided to only collect children's clothing and coats for adults for the Elks Give-Away next year.
Money was collected for "Coins for Friendship" and the flower fund.
The slate of officers were announced for 2019: Betty Dellinger, president; Jackie Brandtner, vice president; Baughn, secretary; Vickie Scherer, treasurer; and Retherford, devotional leader.
A drawing game was played and won by June Peetz and Retherford. Christmas gifts and Christmas cards were then exchanged by club members.
The first meeting of the new year will be on Jan. 15 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson.
-- From staff reports