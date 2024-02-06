All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2022
Club news 1-30-22
NewsJanuary 29, 2022

Kage FCE

Members of KAGE FCE met Jan. 13, at the home of Barbara Marshall.

President Jo Byna Daume gave the devotion to start the new year off right.

Members gave roll call by telling everyone how they spent the Christmas holidays.

Reports were given on the Dec. 2 County Council meeting. Members of Kage receiving certificates and pins were Jane Clark, 60 years; Marian Kramer and Kara Clark Summers, 10 years. Judie Herbst installed the 2022 officers.

On Dec. 9, the club met for lunch at Delmonico's Restaurant. In lieu of gift exchange, money was donated to "Christmas for the Elderly" and given to the Salvation Army.

After the meeting, members spent a couple of hours cutting strips for the Autism workshop. Barbara Schaffner's daughter, Helen, was a guest and she pitched in to help.

Marshall treated the group to ice cream and cookies.

The next meeting will be Feb. 10 at the Cape Senior Citizens Center. Members are urged to bring their volunteer hours work sheets at this meeting.

--From staff reports

Community News
