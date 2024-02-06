Club news 1-30-22

Kage FCE

Members of KAGE FCE met Jan. 13, at the home of Barbara Marshall.

President Jo Byna Daume gave the devotion to start the new year off right.

Members gave roll call by telling everyone how they spent the Christmas holidays.

Reports were given on the Dec. 2 County Council meeting. Members of Kage receiving certificates and pins were Jane Clark, 60 years; Marian Kramer and Kara Clark Summers, 10 years. Judie Herbst installed the 2022 officers.