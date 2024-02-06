Club News 1-29-17

Mangels will investigate the particulars about the Feb. 4 Missouri Department of Conservation Eagle Tour at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge. Dorothy Hahs moved and Linda Sebaugh seconded to bring at least three personal care items to the February meeting which will be taken to Love, Inc. Members were reminded to send a birthday card to members during their birthday month. January birthday recipients are Sharon Bogenpohl and Margaret Friese.

Strickland distributed and then read the club's Constitution and By-Laws. These will be voted on at the February meeting.

Karen McLane and Strickland presented a program on human trafficking, the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of persons by improper means (such as force, abduction, fraud or coercion) for an improper purpose including forced labor or sexual exploitation. Statistics show trafficking is a world-wide problem.

The February meeting will be at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. The morning will be spent making Child Advocacy Day Dolls, weighted blankets and lap pads. The monthly meeting will be held at 1 p.m.

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met Jan. 17 at the home of Barbara Barks, who hosted the meeting due to the illness of Marilyn Retherford. The meeting was called to order by President Jean Rehak. The devotion "Golden Chain of Friendship," from the book "Someone Cares" by Helen Steiner Rice was read by Barks. Twelve members answered the roll call by answering the question, "Did you make a New Year's resolution?"

The minutes were read by Peggy Barks, secretary, and were approved as corrected. The treasurer's report was given by Pat Hecht. It was reported that the total collected for Pennies for Friendship was split. Cost for sending the Christmas cards for the military was $236. Peggy Barks reported that she had received a reply from one civilian employee of the 51 Force Support Squadron Civilian Personnel Office, stationed at Osan Air Base in the Republic of Korea, who said they were very grateful for the cards and hoped that we would continue the practice.

In new business, Barbara Barks stated that the Elks Lodge, where thje club has participated in holding meetings, garage sales, etc., had received notice from the national organization that new regulations require all groups with activities at the lodges must have liability insurance. After discussion of possible methods to meet the requirements, the group decided to investigate other solutions to the problem and tabled the decision until the next meeting.

Members were reminded of All Clubs Day on March 27, Autism Work Day on Feb. 27, Child Advocacy Day on April 6, leadership training on April 10 at Farrar, Missouri, and the Spring District Meeting on May 2.

The program was presented by Barbara Barks on "Finding, Recruiting, and Retaining Members" from Hearth Fire Series 34 and 61. Oak Ridge added two new members last year, but lost two members due to death. We were urged to do all we can do to recruit more younger members. The shortage is partially due to the fact that most younger members work during the day and most of our meetings are held in daytime hours. Possible new members might come in searching for young, single members, next door neighbors, other clubs, relatives and retirees.

The group was reminded that the club will work with veterans on Monday night, helping with bingo. The project forthe next meeting will be bringing food and paper products for the Food Bank. The next meeting is Feb. 21 at the home of Melva Floyd.

