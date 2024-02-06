Club news 1-28-18

Lamplighter FCE Club

The Lamplighter FCE Club met Jan. 18 in the home of Dorothy Hahs. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. Dorothy Hahs gave the devotion, "How I Became a Senior Citizen" and "The Final Inspection." Members answered roll call by telling of a bad winter experience.

JoAnn Hahs read the December 2017 minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both were approved and placed on file.