Club news 1-28-18

The Lamplighter FCE Club met Jan. 18 in the home of Dorothy Hahs. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. Dorothy Hahs gave the devotion, "How I Became a Senior Citizen" and "The Final Inspection." Members answered roll call by telling of a bad winter experience.
JoAnn Hahs read the December 2017 minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both were approved and placed on file.
Strickland distributed and then read the club's constitution and by-laws. Corrections and changes will be discussed at the February meeting. JoAnn Hahs gave a Hearthfire program about healthy foods.
Members should meet at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 at the First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge for a club sew day. Lunch will be served at noon and the club meeting will begin at 1 p.m. JoAnn Hahs will be the hostess.
January birthday recipients include Sharon Bogenpohl and Margaret Friese.
-- From staff reports
