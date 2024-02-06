Club news 1-27-19

Lamplighter FCE Club

On Jan. 17, Lamplighter FCE Club met in the home of Margaret Friese. President Judy Strickland called the meeting to order. Strickland distributed 2019 club books. Friese gave the devotion, "Prayer" taken from the club book. Members answered roll call by telling about "a Christmas treat I made/served."

Dodie Eisenhauer read the December 2018 minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both were approved and placed on file. Stickland distributed and then read the club's Constitution and by-laws. Corrections and changes will be discussed at the February meeting.