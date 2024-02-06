Club news 1-26-20

During the business session, roll call was answered by telling about an artifact that each person owned. In absence of the secretary, Strickland read the minutes of the previous meeting. They were approved and placed on file. Linda Sebaugh, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report and it was also placed on file. Lamplighter's Constitution and By-laws were read. No changes were suggested. The Constitution and By-laws will be voted on at the February meeting. Members were informed the program committee met and the yearbook had not been printed and would be distributed at the February meeting.

It was announced there will be an Autism weighted item sew day at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 in the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Verla Mangels will be the hostess for the Feb. 20 meeting. Members are to bring a Valentine for each club member. The program will be Alzheimer's 101.

--From staff reports