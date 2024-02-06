All sections
NewsJanuary 25, 2020

Club news 1-26-20

Members of the Lamplighter's FCE assembled Jan. 16 at the Cape Girardeau County History Center to view and learn about the displays there. Carla Jordan, curator, gave an overview of the cased exhibits and the abstract paintings that were hanging in the Center. Members then browsed and enjoyed the current displays. One display that garnered lots of attention: The Post Oak Church community friendship quilt that contained names of member's relatives.

Lamplighters FCE

Members of the Lamplighter's FCE assembled Jan. 16 at the Cape Girardeau County History Center to view and learn about the displays there. Carla Jordan, curator, gave an overview of the cased exhibits and the abstract paintings that were hanging in the Center. Members then browsed and enjoyed the current displays. One display that garnered lots of attention: The Post Oak Church community friendship quilt that contained names of member's relatives.

Members then transferred to Dexter BBQ for lunch and the meeting. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. The Club Collect were repeated by all. Linda Sebaugh gave these devotional thoughts "God hath not promised" and "A new year's prayer."

During the business session, roll call was answered by telling about an artifact that each person owned. In absence of the secretary, Strickland read the minutes of the previous meeting. They were approved and placed on file. Linda Sebaugh, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report and it was also placed on file. Lamplighter's Constitution and By-laws were read. No changes were suggested. The Constitution and By-laws will be voted on at the February meeting. Members were informed the program committee met and the yearbook had not been printed and would be distributed at the February meeting.

It was announced there will be an Autism weighted item sew day at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 in the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Verla Mangels will be the hostess for the Feb. 20 meeting. Members are to bring a Valentine for each club member. The program will be Alzheimer's 101.

--From staff reports

Community News
