Club news 1-24-21

Town & Country FCE Club

Members of Town & Country FCE club met on Jan. 14 on the upper level of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson with Darlene McCain as hostess.

The club collect was recited in unison. The devotion was given by the hostess, titled "Will You Walk With Me?" McCain presented a game for members to play to name animal new spring babies. The game was won by Sue Jones.

Roll call was given by Jones, club secretary. The minutes were read by Jones and were approved as corrected. No treasurer's report was given because of the absence of the club treasurer. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

Mary Klaproth, president, thanked Dean and Sue Jones for removing the Christmas display in Jackson City Park.

Klaproth reported she had completed club reports for 2020. She also, collected volunteer hour forms from members