Club news 1-24-21

Members of Town & Country FCE club met on Jan. 14 on the upper level of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson with Darlene McCain as hostess.
The club collect was recited in unison. The devotion was given by the hostess, titled "Will You Walk With Me?" McCain presented a game for members to play to name animal new spring babies. The game was won by Sue Jones.
Roll call was given by Jones, club secretary. The minutes were read by Jones and were approved as corrected. No treasurer's report was given because of the absence of the club treasurer. Pennies for Friendship were collected.
Mary Klaproth, president, thanked Dean and Sue Jones for removing the Christmas display in Jackson City Park.
Klaproth reported she had completed club reports for 2020. She also, collected volunteer hour forms from members
A Valentine party for Cottonwood Treatment Center was planned. Cupcakes and soda will be purchased and paid for out of the club treasury. Judy Niswonger volunteered to purchase the items.
Town & Country FCE will be in charge of arrangements for the March 25 "All Clubs Day" meeting. Breakfast, lunch, door prizes and table decorations will be provided for the meeting. A menu was selected. Members will search for a speaker for the morning session and entertainment for the afternoon session. Plans will be finalized at the club's February meeting.
The program on the perils of vaping was given by Jones. The door prize was provided by McCain.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the home of Klaproth. Members are to bring bingo prizes to be taken to the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
If leader training meeting is held before the Feb. 11 meeting, Donna Woolsey will attend and give a program on, "Sleep: A good medicine for good health." Otherwise, the program will be given by Karen Murphy on Decluttering.
The clubs yearly pound auction was held after the business meeting was dismissed by the president. The proceeds will be deposited in the club treasury to benefit community projects.
