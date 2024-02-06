Club news 1-22-17

Town & Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met on Dec. 8 in the home of Sue Jones.

Members were served a catered meal to celebrate the Christmas holiday before the business meeting.

The meeting was opened by Mary Klaproth, president. A devotion was read by Jones. Klaproth presented a game on Christmas carols and the winner of the game was Donna Woolsey. Jones, secretary, gave the roll call by asking members their Christmas plans. The minutes were approved as read. A thank-you note was read from the Salvation Army for the club's donation to their annual Thanksgiving meal.

The treasurer's report was given by Woolsey and was approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

The president thanked all members for their participation in hosting the Cape County Extension Council meal and meeting on Dec. 1. A thank-you note was to be sent to Beverly Nelson for catering the meal.

Members delivered Christmas treat bags to Cottonwood Treatment Center on Dec. 12.

A donation was sent to the Salvation Army for continued support of our neighbors during the holiday season.

Members attended a retirement party for Mary Gosche on Dec. 9. She retired after 25 years of service as an employee of the University of Missouri Extension. A large crowd was in attendance for the event and refreshments were served by office personnel.

Woolsey installed the 2017 club officers. They are: Sue Jones, president; Lois Seabaugh, vice president; Linda Thompson, secretary; Darlene McCain, treasurer; Mary Klaproth, reporter; and Joyce King, cards/flowers.