Club news 1-21-24

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE club met Saturday, Jan. 13 in home of Mary Klaproth. Debbie Brown and Gayle Gilyeart were guests at the meeting.

The devotion was given by the hostess titled "love one another." Darlene McCain presented a game that was a paper snow ball throwing contest.

Roll call and December minutes were read by Sue Jones, secretary. The treasury report was given by Linda Thompson. All reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural women in Action were collected.

Under old business Klaproth, president, reported that she, Donna Woolsey and Thompson took Christmas treat bags to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Dec. 18. A Valentine party will be given to Cottonwood in February. Thompson is in charge of ordering cupcakes for the event. Brenda Pender and Lois Seabaugh will provide sodas.

Klaproth reported she had completed the Community Successful project and the Club Achievement report. She will also compile a report on Education featuring the country of Chile.