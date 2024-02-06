Club news 1-21-24

The Town and Country FCE club met Saturday, Jan. 13 in home of Mary Klaproth. Debbie Brown and Gayle Gilyeart were guests at the meeting.
The devotion was given by the hostess titled "love one another." Darlene McCain presented a game that was a paper snow ball throwing contest.
Roll call and December minutes were read by Sue Jones, secretary. The treasury report was given by Linda Thompson. All reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural women in Action were collected.
Under old business Klaproth, president, reported that she, Donna Woolsey and Thompson took Christmas treat bags to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Dec. 18. A Valentine party will be given to Cottonwood in February. Thompson is in charge of ordering cupcakes for the event. Brenda Pender and Lois Seabaugh will provide sodas.
Klaproth reported she had completed the Community Successful project and the Club Achievement report. She will also compile a report on Education featuring the country of Chile.
It is customary to read the club constitution every year in the month of January. No revisions or additions were made to the constitution.
Club members volunteer hour forms from 2023 were collected from each member and given to the president.
The club will be responsible to host "All Club's Day" on Thursday, March 28. Members should bring morning refreshment items and contact a business to cater the noon meal. Plans will be finalized at the February club meeting.
A motion was made by Judy Niswonger, seconded by Shirley Heise, to participate in "Give Back at the Pump Day," in the month of June as a fund raiser for the club treasury. The event will be held at pump 1 and 2 at Acee's Convenience Store on Route K.
A white elephant auction was held to benefit the club treasury. The program was given by Gilyeart on a mission trip she made to Japan.
The door prize was won by Thompson. Club out will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Tractors in Jackson.
The next club meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, in the home of McCain. Donna Woolsey will present the program. Also, members should bring bingo prize items to the meeting to be delivered to the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
