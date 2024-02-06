Club news 1-21-18

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met Dec. 19 at the home of Jackie Brandtner in Cape Girardeau. The short meeting was followed by Christmas dinner.
Roll call was answered by a response of the member's favorite Christmas carol. The meeting was called to order by Jean Rehak, president.
Marilyn Retherford read two devotions: "Christmas is Jesus," by Frances Culp, and "Our Redeemer," by Frances Pasch.
The secretary's report and treasurer's report were read and approved.
New officers for 2018 were approved by acclamation.
A report on the Dec. 1 quarterly council meeting was given, and Christmas with the Elks giveaway on Dec. 7 was discussed.
After the meal, a gift exchange was held.
The next Autism workshop will be Jan. 30.
The first meeting of 2018 for the Town and Country FCE Club was held in the home of Darlene McCain on Jan. 11. Joyce King served as co-hostess for the meeting. The devotion, titled "What You Ask for from God," was given by King.
Linda Thompson, president, presided over the business meeting. Thank-you notes were read from Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center and the Salvation Army. Mary Klaproth, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report and pennies for Coins for Friendship were collected.
Thompson read the club's constitution as required each year.
The club will furnish cupcakes and soda for a Valentine's Day party for Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. Klaproth will purchase the cupcakes and Lois Seabaugh and Donna Woolsey will donate the sodas.
The club will donate bingo prizes to The Lutheran Home, with each member bringing two prizes to the Feb. 8 meeting and the club buying 10 large word-search books. It was announced Leader Training sessions scheduled for Jan. 12 were canceled because of the forecast of inclement weather; a tentative date will be rescheduled for April.
Klaproth presented the program, which was the new Hearth Fire #57, titled "Aging in Place...Aging Well." All members participated.
Klaproth asked members for their help to complete the county achievement form, which will be turned in to the county Feb. 2. Members turned in their volunteer hours and the golden bookmark forms.
The club's annual pound auction was held as a money-making project. The money will be used for the club's community projects.
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at El Torero.
The next meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the home of Klaproth. Judy Niswonger will present the program on Outsmart the Burglar.
American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliary met Jan. 10, with 12 members present. Linda Kern opened the meeting.
Donna Hinze read the treasurer's report. ALA cash donations went to a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, homeless shelter; John J. Pershing Veterans Christmas Shop; Missouri Veterans Home Christmas bingo; and ALA district emergency fund.
Shirley Young, education chairman, took apples to Scott City Elementary School teachers for Teachers Appreciation Day.
Muriel Day reported on get-well cards she mailed. We learned of four serious illnesses within the auxiliary's membership in the past month.
Barbara Yallaly announced the monthly bingo at Missouri Veterans Home will be Jan. 31. She will call if she needs help.
Food items were collected for Amen Homeless Center and clothing (hats, gloves, socks) for Scott City Elementary School.
AL District meeting will be 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the American Legion Hall in Cape Girardeau.
The next ALA meeting will be 1 p.m. Feb. 14.
The December meeting of the John Guild DAR Chapter was â€‹a luncheon held at the Cape Girardeau Country Club hosted by Morgan Lake and Lorilee Short. Morgan Lake, recording secretary general, presented a slide program about her recent trip to Paris, France with the NSDAR.
Members with longtime membership were recognized with a certificate from National: Shirley Young, chapter regent Julie Robinson, Jan Chamberlain, Linda Hutson, Gwen Nussbaum, Marjorie Swan, Pamela Johnson and Adelaide Parsons.
Kage FCE met Jan. 11 at Chateau Girardeau, with 11 members answering roll call. Two guests also attended, Georgia Dannenmueller, a former member of New Hamburg FCE, and Paulette Johnston, a master gardener who helped with the program.
A thank-you note was read from Kendra Eads, director of SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence.
Dortha Strack's tip was to remember to have an adequate supply of medication when weather might make roads impassable.
Ramona Brinkopf presented the program on gardening in containers. Paulette Johnston provided pictures and also gave information about Square Foot Gardening at the schools.
-- From staff reports
