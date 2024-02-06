Club news 1-21-18

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met Dec. 19 at the home of Jackie Brandtner in Cape Girardeau. The short meeting was followed by Christmas dinner.

Roll call was answered by a response of the member's favorite Christmas carol. The meeting was called to order by Jean Rehak, president.

Marilyn Retherford read two devotions: "Christmas is Jesus," by Frances Culp, and "Our Redeemer," by Frances Pasch.

The secretary's report and treasurer's report were read and approved.

New officers for 2018 were approved by acclamation.

A report on the Dec. 1 quarterly council meeting was given, and Christmas with the Elks giveaway on Dec. 7 was discussed.

After the meal, a gift exchange was held.

The next Autism workshop will be Jan. 30.

Town and Country FCE

The first meeting of 2018 for the Town and Country FCE Club was held in the home of Darlene McCain on Jan. 11. Joyce King served as co-hostess for the meeting. The devotion, titled "What You Ask for from God," was given by King.

Linda Thompson, president, presided over the business meeting. Thank-you notes were read from Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center and the Salvation Army. Mary Klaproth, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report and pennies for Coins for Friendship were collected.

Thompson read the club's constitution as required each year.

The club will furnish cupcakes and soda for a Valentine's Day party for Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center. Klaproth will purchase the cupcakes and Lois Seabaugh and Donna Woolsey will donate the sodas.

The club will donate bingo prizes to The Lutheran Home, with each member bringing two prizes to the Feb. 8 meeting and the club buying 10 large word-search books. It was announced Leader Training sessions scheduled for Jan. 12 were canceled because of the forecast of inclement weather; a tentative date will be rescheduled for April.

Klaproth presented the program, which was the new Hearth Fire #57, titled "Aging in Place...Aging Well." All members participated.

Klaproth asked members for their help to complete the county achievement form, which will be turned in to the county Feb. 2. Members turned in their volunteer hours and the golden bookmark forms.

The club's annual pound auction was held as a money-making project. The money will be used for the club's community projects.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at El Torero.