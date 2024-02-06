All sections
January 19, 2019

Club news 1-20-19

The Town and Country FCE Club met Jan. 10 at the home of Linda Thompson, who gave the devotion "Daily prayers resolve your cares" by Helen Steiner Rice. Beverly Pender, treasurer, collected pennies for "Coins for Friendship." Mary Klaproth, secretary, read a thank-you note to the club from Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center for the donation of the Christmas treat sacks...

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met Jan. 10 at the home of Linda Thompson, who gave the devotion "Daily prayers resolve your cares" by Helen Steiner Rice. Beverly Pender, treasurer, collected pennies for "Coins for Friendship." Mary Klaproth, secretary, read a thank-you note to the club from Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center for the donation of the Christmas treat sacks.

Darlene McCain, president, presided over the business meeting. Sue Jones was thanked for taking down the Christmas display in Jackson City Park. A Valentine's Day party for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center was planned. Brenda Pender will order the cupcakes and Lois Seabaugh and Donna Woolsey will provide soda for the party.

Members turned in their volunteer hours and McCain gave out new volunteer hour papers for 2019. The new updated membership roster and calendar for the Cape Girardeau County FCE Clubs was given to all members.

There was discussion regarding a fund raiser for the club. It was decided to hold a garage and bake sale on May 3 and 4 at 1494 Donna Lynn Drive in Jackson. Plans will be finalized closer to the date. Members signed up for the leader training programs to be held Friday in Farrar, Missouri. Members will carpool from Jackson at 8:30 a.m. to attend the meeting with registration beginning at 9:15 a.m. Eight members plan to attend.

It was announced the weighted blanket workday will be Tuesday at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Members were encouraged to help with this county-wide project.

Klaproth presented a program on opioids. She shared the Power-point information presented by Dr. Scott Kirkley at the MAFCE Conference in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Following the program, members has a successful pound auction as a fund raiser to supplement the club treasury.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gordonville Grill.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the home of Klaproth. The program will be presented by Alene Hamilton on the top 10 pests in the garden. Members are to bring bingo prizes for The Lutheran Home to the meeting.

-- From staff reports

