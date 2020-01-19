Club news 1/19/20

Town & Country FCE

Town & Country FCE club met at the home of Mary Klaproth on Jan. 9.

Klaproth, president, opened the meeting by reading the devotion biscuits. A guest, Gina Michelin, was welcomed by the president. Darlene McCain led the club in singing "God Bless America" accompanied by Linda Thompson. Roll call was answered with club members telling their favorite salad dressing.

The December 2019 minutes were read by Sue Jones, secretary/reporter. The minutes were approved as amended.

Brenda Pender gave the December treasurer's report. It was approved as read. Klaproth thanked Dean Jones for removing the Christmas display in Jackson City Park.

It was announced the club will provide a Valentine's Day party for Cottonwood Treatment Center on Feb. 13. Cupcakes and soda will be supplied by the club.

Klaproth stated she has signed the club up for 10% Tuesday on March 31 at Gordonville Grill. Club out will be held there at 6 p.m. on that date.

The president read the club constitution. Thompson made a motion to amend two items of the constitution. The motion was seconded by Karen Murphy. The motion passed.

A discussion was held regarding club dues for 2020. The National dues increased by $5 due to a raise in insurance premiums. Thompson made a motion to raise club dues to $35 for 2020. Lois Seabaugh seconded the motion. The motion passed.

The club will be in charge of All Club's Day on March 26. Plans will be finalized at the February meeting.

The president collected volunteer hour forms from each member. The date for April club meeting was changed to April 16 due to Maundy Thursday church services.