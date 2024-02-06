SIKESTON, Mo. -- A new children's club in Sikeston that focuses on character-building for students in kindergarten through fourth grades has been created through a collaboration between Spread Hope Now, YMCA of Southeast Missouri and Youth Empowerment 573.

According to Mari Ann Moyers, director of Spread Hope Now, she and another board member were speaking with Sikeston police chief James McMillen and discussed the need for encouraging and delivering positive messages to elementary school students.

"Working with younger kids to build faith and character was something that Spread Hope Now had always wanted to do, but we just weren't sure how to go about it," Moyers said.

Moyers approached YMCA in Sikeston about working together on the younger generation, according to Brandy Johnson, chief engagement officer at the YMCA.

Johnson compared how each partner organization contributes strengths to the table to how the body of Christ functions.

"To be able to operate in our strengths for a greater purpose, which in this instance is to make a difference in the lives of children," Johnson said.

Moyers explained why Spread Hope Now chose to collaborate with Youth Empowerment 573 and the YMCA.

"We try to always be mindful of what the other two organizations are doing so that we can plan our calendar around theirs if possible and also help publicize their events," Moyers said.

When the concept for Club Hope first took shape, according to Moyers, she, Johnson and Treston Pulley with Youth Empowerment 573, began discussing what a concerted effort for the children might entail.

"We could see right away that our shared vision and outreach could make a big difference in the lives of kids," Moyers said.

According to Moyers, the emphasis on four pillars of respect, leadership, courage and integrity is the centerpiece of Club Hope. The school system does a terrific job of teaching those ideas, Moyers said, but they can further solidify those ideas in an engaging and enjoyable way.