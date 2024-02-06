SIKESTON, Mo. -- A new children's club in Sikeston that focuses on character-building for students in kindergarten through fourth grades has been created through a collaboration between Spread Hope Now, YMCA of Southeast Missouri and Youth Empowerment 573.
According to Mari Ann Moyers, director of Spread Hope Now, she and another board member were speaking with Sikeston police chief James McMillen and discussed the need for encouraging and delivering positive messages to elementary school students.
"Working with younger kids to build faith and character was something that Spread Hope Now had always wanted to do, but we just weren't sure how to go about it," Moyers said.
Moyers approached YMCA in Sikeston about working together on the younger generation, according to Brandy Johnson, chief engagement officer at the YMCA.
Johnson compared how each partner organization contributes strengths to the table to how the body of Christ functions.
"To be able to operate in our strengths for a greater purpose, which in this instance is to make a difference in the lives of children," Johnson said.
Moyers explained why Spread Hope Now chose to collaborate with Youth Empowerment 573 and the YMCA.
"We try to always be mindful of what the other two organizations are doing so that we can plan our calendar around theirs if possible and also help publicize their events," Moyers said.
When the concept for Club Hope first took shape, according to Moyers, she, Johnson and Treston Pulley with Youth Empowerment 573, began discussing what a concerted effort for the children might entail.
"We could see right away that our shared vision and outreach could make a big difference in the lives of kids," Moyers said.
According to Moyers, the emphasis on four pillars of respect, leadership, courage and integrity is the centerpiece of Club Hope. The school system does a terrific job of teaching those ideas, Moyers said, but they can further solidify those ideas in an engaging and enjoyable way.
Moyers said the organization intends to meet once a month in a variety of settings, such as parks or the YMCA. Dance parties, character development exercises, guest speakers and team-building events, according to Moyers, will all be included.
"We want to teach some great lessons and have fun while doing it," Moyers said.
Johnson expressed her excitement about the club and her belief that it will benefit children in the community.
"Our children, at increasingly young ages, face so many challenges in today's culture. These challenges impact them physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually," Johnson said. "Club Hope can provide a safe, positive and fun environment in kindergarten through fourth graders are provided tools to hopefully, pro-actively prevent or combat these struggles."
According to Johnson, the opportunity to collaborate with other groups that share the same purpose, a passion for changing lives, and a vision for Club Hope is one of the things she is most looking forward to about the organization.
"With Club Hope, in particular, we have an opportunity to create a foundation of value, love, kindness, confidence and acceptance," Johnson said.
Moyers said she thinks the club will be a place where kids can grow intellectually and extend themselves. Moyers said Club Hope will present students with the chance to develop their knowledge, bravery and wisdom.
"Kids have so many negative messages coming into their brains from television and other media," Moyers said. "We want to push kids to dream, reach for growth and possibilities, treat others with respect and face the future with courage."
Moyers said there is a one-time registration fee of $10 to help pay for a T-shirt, and there is also a "membership kit" that contains a membership card, lanyard, poster and other fun trinkets.
Moyers said there are also scholarships available for those who need help with the fee and that they are welcoming donations from the public to help with things such as snacks and crafts.
Volunteers are welcome as well.
To register a child for Club Hope visit cognitoforms.com/SpreadHopeNow1/ClubHope?fbclid=IwAR3_geUn9asjmswBGB.