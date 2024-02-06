All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 1, 2020

'Cloudy with a chance of meatballs': Jefferson students use quail as reading aid

First-graders at Jefferson Elementary were given the opportunity to explore reading through a project involving quail eggs from birds being raised at the Cape Girardeau School. After a reading of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," students worked to recreate the sunny side eggs that rained from the sky in Judi Barrett's short story. ...

Nicolette Baker
Resource reading title teacher Rachel Bentlage shows a quail egg for use in avocado toast to first-graders, from left, Max Drury, Gavin Ryan, Myla Crowden and Gia Dombrowski on Jan. 23 at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Inspired by the book "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" by Judi Barrett where food rains from the sky, Bentlage said students had the chance to make toast with quail eggs, taken from the quail housed at the school, or to construct a raft or house made out of food. The quail egg toast also featured fresh avocado. Bentlage said many of the kids have never tried avocado or a quail egg, and she wants the kids to have a "totally different experience."
Resource reading title teacher Rachel Bentlage shows a quail egg for use in avocado toast to first-graders, from left, Max Drury, Gavin Ryan, Myla Crowden and Gia Dombrowski on Jan. 23 at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Inspired by the book "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" by Judi Barrett where food rains from the sky, Bentlage said students had the chance to make toast with quail eggs, taken from the quail housed at the school, or to construct a raft or house made out of food. The quail egg toast also featured fresh avocado. Bentlage said many of the kids have never tried avocado or a quail egg, and she wants the kids to have a "totally different experience."Photos by Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

First-graders at Jefferson Elementary were given the opportunity to explore reading through a project involving quail eggs from birds being raised at the Cape Girardeau School.

After a reading of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," students worked to recreate the sunny side eggs that rained from the sky in Judi Barrett's short story. Led by teacher Rachel Bentlage, students in Jefferson Elementary's Novel Engineering class created avocado toast with poached quail eggs during a class activity. The eggs were harvested from the three quail housed in a coop in the school's courtyard.

This is the second year that Supplemental Communication Arts teacher Bentlage has raised quail at the elementary school.

Quail eggs are seen in a class with Rachel Bentlage, a resource reading title teacher. Students in Bentlage's class had the opportunity to make toast with the quail eggs and avocado.
Quail eggs are seen in a class with Rachel Bentlage, a resource reading title teacher. Students in Bentlage's class had the opportunity to make toast with the quail eggs and avocado.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The first year, they were so small I could put them in my pocket, and I often did," Bentlage said. As that first flock of quail quickly learned to fly, Bentlage worked with physical education teacher Coach Ed Landewee to construct a coop for the birds. In addition to the two female and one male quail housed there this year, the courtyard is also home to several chickens, Bentlage said.

She said student projects at Jefferson Elementary often "goes by our passions." Bentlage said she loves to cook, something she was able to incorporate through the school's mobile kitchen and Living Lab, which is connected to the school's courtyard. She said the first graders have learned culinary skills not only through this activity but also through the creation of cupcakes that are "allergy-aware" -- free of common allergens their peers might experience.

Resource reading title teacher Rachel Bentlage puts a quail egg into a pan as first-graders Gavin Ryan and Molly Mittrucker observe Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau.
Resource reading title teacher Rachel Bentlage puts a quail egg into a pan as first-graders Gavin Ryan and Molly Mittrucker observe Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau.

As for what the students think of their feathered friends, Bentlage said they love to check on the birds and eggs. Sometimes, it's the first thing students tell visitors about -- and they remember nearly every detail they learn about the birds, Bentlage said. In spring, Bentlage said she hopes to hatch more quail from eggs.

Jefferson Elementary School currently enrolls students from kindergarten through fourth grade but plans to add fifth and sixth grades in the next two years.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy