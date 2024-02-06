First-graders at Jefferson Elementary were given the opportunity to explore reading through a project involving quail eggs from birds being raised at the Cape Girardeau School.
After a reading of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," students worked to recreate the sunny side eggs that rained from the sky in Judi Barrett's short story. Led by teacher Rachel Bentlage, students in Jefferson Elementary's Novel Engineering class created avocado toast with poached quail eggs during a class activity. The eggs were harvested from the three quail housed in a coop in the school's courtyard.
This is the second year that Supplemental Communication Arts teacher Bentlage has raised quail at the elementary school.
"The first year, they were so small I could put them in my pocket, and I often did," Bentlage said. As that first flock of quail quickly learned to fly, Bentlage worked with physical education teacher Coach Ed Landewee to construct a coop for the birds. In addition to the two female and one male quail housed there this year, the courtyard is also home to several chickens, Bentlage said.
She said student projects at Jefferson Elementary often "goes by our passions." Bentlage said she loves to cook, something she was able to incorporate through the school's mobile kitchen and Living Lab, which is connected to the school's courtyard. She said the first graders have learned culinary skills not only through this activity but also through the creation of cupcakes that are "allergy-aware" -- free of common allergens their peers might experience.
As for what the students think of their feathered friends, Bentlage said they love to check on the birds and eggs. Sometimes, it's the first thing students tell visitors about -- and they remember nearly every detail they learn about the birds, Bentlage said. In spring, Bentlage said she hopes to hatch more quail from eggs.
Jefferson Elementary School currently enrolls students from kindergarten through fourth grade but plans to add fifth and sixth grades in the next two years.
