Closures coming to Lexington Avenue as road work restarts

The City of Cape Girardeau announced parts of Lexington Avenue will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 5, as work restarts on the streets.
The city's email states that work will begin with the replacement of the Cape Rock Drive and Lexington Avenue intersection.
"Specifically, the southeast portion of the intersection will be replaced first and the road will be closed to eastbound traffic beginning around Wednesday, February 5," the email states.
The construction work on Lexington Avenue is a project that is a part of the Transportation Trust Fund 6. The email urges residents to stay updated with the current "traffic control situation".
