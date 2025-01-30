All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Closures coming to Lexington Avenue as road work restarts

Lexington Avenue closures announced as Cape Girardeau resumes road work. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 5, the southeast portion of the Cape Rock Drive intersection will close to eastbound traffic.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation
Courtesy of the City of Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau announced parts of Lexington Avenue will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 5, as work restarts on the streets.

The city's email states that work will begin with the replacement of the Cape Rock Drive and Lexington Avenue intersection.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Specifically, the southeast portion of the intersection will be replaced first and the road will be closed to eastbound traffic beginning around Wednesday, February 5," the email states.

The construction work on Lexington Avenue is a project that is a part of the Transportation Trust Fund 6. The email urges residents to stay updated with the current "traffic control situation".

Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 30
Cape Girardeau man arrested on criminal mischief
NewsJan. 30
Police report 1-31-25
NewsJan. 30
State Rep. Voss introduces bill to assist Missouri coroners
NewsJan. 30
Cape commission approves library board resignation, fills se...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Latest: All on board passenger jet feared dead after collision with Army helicopter near DC
NewsJan. 30
The Latest: All on board passenger jet feared dead after collision with Army helicopter near DC
Cape, SEMO officials discuss potential impacts of federal aid freeze
NewsJan. 30
Cape, SEMO officials discuss potential impacts of federal aid freeze
Former prosecutor, former Kezer attorney take on defense of Lamb in Lawless murder case
NewsJan. 30
Former prosecutor, former Kezer attorney take on defense of Lamb in Lawless murder case
Police report 1-30-25
NewsJan. 29
Police report 1-30-25
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-30-25
NewsJan. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-30-25
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office seizes firearms, ammunition, narcotics, drug paraphernalia from search warrant
NewsJan. 29
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office seizes firearms, ammunition, narcotics, drug paraphernalia from search warrant
Missouri Gov. Kehoe vows state takeover of St. Louis police in State of the State address
NewsJan. 29
Missouri Gov. Kehoe vows state takeover of St. Louis police in State of the State address
Cape Police Department updating new push-alert notification system, rolling out new app
NewsJan. 29
Cape Police Department updating new push-alert notification system, rolling out new app
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy