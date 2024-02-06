All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 23, 2019

Close to 90K children dropped from Missouri Medicaid program

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Data shows nearly 90,000 children and close to 23,000 adults were dropped from Missouri's Medicaid health care program in the past year, prompting a state Democratic leader to call for an investigation. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Sunday publicly released a letter she wrote to Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr days earlier asking him to launch an investigation of the recent enrollment drop...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Data shows nearly 90,000 children and close to 23,000 adults were dropped from Missouri's Medicaid health care program in the past year, prompting a state Democratic leader to call for an investigation.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Sunday publicly released a letter she wrote to Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr days earlier asking him to launch an investigation of the recent enrollment drop.

"As parents, you and I can both appreciate how wrenching it must be for a mother or father to know their child needs medical attention and to learn they may not be able to get the care they need," Quade wrote to Haahr, who has four children.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Quade cited concerns about unexpected medical bills that could force people to choose between paying a bill that should be covered by Medicaid or taking a hit to their credit.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She also warned about the implications for parents trying to vaccinate their children before school but suddenly finding they're no longer covered.

Haahr did not immediately comment Monday.

Medicaid is a federal government program that, in Missouri, provides health insurance for children, pregnant women, people with disabilities and other vulnerable, low-income communities.

Quade wrote the drop doesn't appear to be caused by an improving economy. If that were the case, Quade said Missouri would have also seen a similar decline in the number of people receiving food stamps and other government aid.

The Department of Social Services, which oversees Medicaid, did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy