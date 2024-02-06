Missouri lawmakers on Friday reached an impasse on legislation that would have enacted a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP), an electronic database that tracks prescriptions for controlled substances.

The 2020 legislative session ended at 6 p.m. Friday.

After being amended and approved by the House with a 94-59 vote last week, House Bill 1693, or the Narcotics Control Act, required a final vote of approval by the Senate — a vote it never saw.

The bill was carried by Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, who told the Southeast Missourian on Sunday that senators engaged in a filibuster as the clock ran out on the legislative session.

“I am so incredibly disappointed for our families, for our doctors, for our nurses that are dealing with this epidemic every day with one hand tied behind their back,” said Rehder, who has now championed similar legislation for eight years.

While Missouri remains the only state in the nation without a statewide database, it is not unfamiliar with such a program. In 2017, St. Louis County launched a PDMP in which more than 75 Missouri jurisdictions participate, covering about 85% of the state’s population, including Cape Girardeau County and much of Southeast Missouri.

Given the current program in place, some lawmakers who voted in opposition to the proposed legislation voiced concerns about the cost of creating a statewide program. One such legislator was Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Whitewater, who spoke to the Missourian about his concerns last week following the House’s approval of the amended bill.

“We are hurting so bad for money in the state,” Hovis said, noting he had concerns about the effectiveness of a statewide program and “spending state tax dollars when we’ve got other things that are probably just ... as needy.”

The expected impact to the state’s general revenue was estimated to be $1,390,652 in FY2021 for “contracted database development and associated program start-up costs,” according to the fiscal note.

Along with Hovis, Southeast Missouri legislators Reps. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau and Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, voted against the bill. Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, voted in its favor.

Rehder said fiscal notes on proposed legislation are “typically high” and often higher than the actual cost of the program. She pointed to the St. Louis County PDMP, which she said costs “about $500,000 a year” and noted federal grants may be available to cover costs.

The fiscal note mentions an available federal grant program that allows states to apply for a one-time $400,000 grant to start a narcotics control program. However, states can only apply for the funding if they have already passed and enacted legislation for such a program, the note stated.