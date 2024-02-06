Clippard, namesake of local school, dies at 90

The namesake of a Cape Girardeau school has died.

Charles C. Clippard died Friday. He was 90.

Clippard was a longtime principal at Hawthorn Elementary School, 2800 Hopper Road, and upon his retirement in 1991, the school district's board voted to rename the school in his honor.

"I'm not sure the full impact has sunk in yet," he said in an interview with the Southeast Missourian in May 1991. "This is the greatest honor any school district can bestow. I never, ever, even in my wildest dreams, thought this was a consideration. I'm not that worthy, but I'm very grateful."

James Clippard said Friday his father was humble about the honor.

"He was the last person to crow about anything he did," James Clippard said in a telephone interview. "But it felt, to the family, wonderful to see a father figure we could respect and undertand the community had so much respect for him."

James Clippard explained his father's career in education came at a time of change, with new "experimental" techniques gaining popularity. Charles Clippard created and employed a number of such techniques, James Clippard said, recounting travels to educational seminars and conventions. Charles Clippard spoke of his work in 1991.

"The buzzwords at that time were team teaching, ungraded and open classrooms," he told the Missourian. "Instead of self-contained classroom and competitive grading systems, we loosened up that structure. Teachers work together. In turn, they learn from each other, and the students are exposed to different experiences and expertise."

State Rep. Kathy Swan said Charles Clippard served two generations of her family.

"I was a student of his, and so were my children," she said in a telephone interview.