Clippard Elementary rejoices in award from state

As party music came over the gymnasium speakers, Amy Emmenderfer, principal intern at Clippard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, showed gathered students the plaque they had earned for their hard work.

Like the banner already displayed outside, it named the school an Exemplary PLC School Award.

“I want to get this party started,” Emmenderfer told the students.

They’d earned the award by promoting a culture focused on collaborative learning. Clippard was one of 16 Missouri schools to receive the award. Orchard Drive Elementary in Jackson also was honored.

“We’re not done yet,” Emmenderfer told the students during the celebration. “We’re going to keep going.”

She said she hoped to be the second school in state history to be honored twice as an exemplary school.

Ashlynn Hickey, a fourth-grader at Clippard, said she was happy to celebrate the award.