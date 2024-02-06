Clinical Trials Give “Tomorrow’s Treatment, Today”

Cristal Austin of Parma, Missouri, takes three pills everyday: a placebo, aspirin and then another placebo. Every three months, she visits her physician to monitor blood work and vitals; they have been tracking her progress since January. In remission following an unexpected diagnosis of Stage 3 breast cancer in March 2018, Austin has been involved in a yearlong clinical trial of aspirin’s effect on preventing breast cancer recurrence at SoutheastHEALTH.
While a cure for cancer is still yet to be found, pioneering physicians at SoutheastHEALTH are searching for a better treatment to knock out breast cancer. Through clinical trials conducted at the Cape Girardeau Cancer Center, researchers can learn more about the treatment and prevention of certain cancers.
SoutheastHEALTH participates in the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Community Oncology Research Program to organize and observe clinical trials at the cancer center. While oncologist and American Medical Association affiliate Dr. Andrew Dickey ultimately oversees the trials at SoutheastHEALTH, all medical oncologists at the cancer clinic are involved. Nurse navigator Lindsey Pohlman organizes trials and manages communication between physicians and patients.
The end goal is improving the quality and longevity of life in breast cancer patients and survivors — something Pohlman says can affect the medical field for years to come.
“We’re doing tomorrow’s treatment today for patients with cancer,” Pohlman says. “So we couldn’t have gotten to where we are today without the trials in the past. It helps to advance cancer treatment.”
There are 17 patients actively involved in a breast cancer clinical trial at SoutheastHEALTH, Pohlman says. In addition, she says there are 18 individual trials on breast cancer currently underway.
After the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center is given information from the NCI concerning a clinical trial, physicians may reach out to potential trial subjects, Pohlman says. Each study features a set of specifications needed to complete the research trial, and patients may be chosen based on those qualifications. After the patient signs an informed consent form, the trial may begin.
There is often no additional cost involved in participating in a clinical trial, Pohlman says. In addition, many clinical trials are not especially difficult or time-intensive for the patient. While participating in a clinical trial might involve more blood work and exams, Pohlman says patients might appreciate the close eye on their health.
Following a clinical trial’s duration, the patient is monitored for up to 10 years. Austin will be completing the active part of her aspirin clinical trial by December.
After a patient completes the trial, the data is collected and analyzed by the National Cancer Institute for evaluation on whether the medicine or treatment is effective and safe for public use. Austin comments that since starting the trial, she has noticed an improvement in her energy levels.
“It’s kind of a sense of peace to know I can help others and help myself,” Austin says. As a kindergarten teacher at Lilbourn Elementary School in Lilbourn, Missouri, and mother of two, she says she will try anything to prevent the cancer from returning.
As the National Cancer Institute partners with SoutheastHEALTH, information on specific trials — including eligibility, purpose and treatment plans — can be found on the NCI’s website. For further information on participating in a SoutheastHEALTH clinical trial, individuals can contact their oncologist at SoutheastHEALTH or SoutheastHEALTH’s nurse navigator Lindsey Pohlman at (573) 519-4760.