Clinical Trials Give “Tomorrow’s Treatment, Today”

Cristal Austin of Parma, Missouri, takes three pills everyday: a placebo, aspirin and then another placebo. Every three months, she visits her physician to monitor blood work and vitals; they have been tracking her progress since January. In remission following an unexpected diagnosis of Stage 3 breast cancer in March 2018, Austin has been involved in a yearlong clinical trial of aspirin’s effect on preventing breast cancer recurrence at SoutheastHEALTH.

While a cure for cancer is still yet to be found, pioneering physicians at SoutheastHEALTH are searching for a better treatment to knock out breast cancer. Through clinical trials conducted at the Cape Girardeau Cancer Center, researchers can learn more about the treatment and prevention of certain cancers.

SoutheastHEALTH participates in the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Community Oncology Research Program to organize and observe clinical trials at the cancer center. While oncologist and American Medical Association affiliate Dr. Andrew Dickey ultimately oversees the trials at SoutheastHEALTH, all medical oncologists at the cancer clinic are involved. Nurse navigator Lindsey Pohlman organizes trials and manages communication between physicians and patients.

The end goal is improving the quality and longevity of life in breast cancer patients and survivors — something Pohlman says can affect the medical field for years to come.

“We’re doing tomorrow’s treatment today for patients with cancer,” Pohlman says. “So we couldn’t have gotten to where we are today without the trials in the past. It helps to advance cancer treatment.”

There are 17 patients actively involved in a breast cancer clinical trial at SoutheastHEALTH, Pohlman says. In addition, she says there are 18 individual trials on breast cancer currently underway.