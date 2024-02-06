Clerk bracing for record turnout, rents more space

Cape Girardeau County election officials are bracing for a record voter turnout this fall — both absentee and in-person. With that in mind, the County Commission voted Thursday to rent space in Cape Girardeau’s Osage Centre to accommodate voter needs.

“We had five times the amount of mail-out (ballots) for the primary election than we’ve ever seen historically,” County Clerk Kara Clark Summers told the commissioners. “And we’re probably looking at about [8,000]-to-10,000 absentee (ballots) for the November general election.”

Summers said she was already expecting a large voter turnout for the Nov. 3 election, but the state legislature’s recent addition of COVID-19 pandemic concerns to the list of reasons voters can use to request absentee ballots all but guarantees record voter participation.

“I think it will be like 85%,” she said. “Really, really high.”

Requests for absentee ballot information has been unprecedented, she said, especially with the election still more than two months away.

“Our phones have just been (ringing) nonstop, and that’s really unheard of this early prior to the election,” Summers said. “People usually don’t really get engaged in an election until maybe three or four weeks prior, (but) this year people are already engaged. And we’re seeing more registrations. Even older people who have never voted are wanting to vote in this election and are coming in to register.”

To help accommodate the expected large number of absentee voters, the commissioners agreed to Summer’s request to rent space in the Osage Centre for approximately six weeks for $4,633.20 to be paid out of the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.

At the Osage Centre, registered voters from anywhere in the county will be able to vote “absentee” from Sept. 22 through Nov. 2.