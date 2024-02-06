Clean Missouri criticized for large donations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A proposed ballot measure that would change how legislative districts are drawn in Missouri is attracting large donations, which is drawing criticism from the Missouri Republican Party.

A group called Clean Missouri is collecting signatures to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would ban all lobbyist gifts to legislators larger than $5; require legislators and their staffs to wait two years after they leave the Capitol before becoming lobbyists; and rework how legislative districts are drawn, The Kansas City Star reported.

The campaign recently received $250,000 from a St. Louis-based political action committee and $300,000 from the lobbying arm of liberal billionaire George Soros' philanthropic network.

Sam Cooper, executive director of the Missouri Republican Party, said the provision that would reform legislative redistricting is a Democratic effort to improve the party's chances in elections, after several years of GOP victories.

"Under the guise of 'Clean Missouri,' they've accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from George Soros in order to rewrite the Missouri Constitution in an attempt to disenfranchise Missouri voters," Cooper said. "I wish I could say I was surprised, but after years of getting their tails kicked at the ballot box, I guess using Soros money to redraw legislative districts is the only chance they have of winning."