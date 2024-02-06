Clay proposal would allow cities to enact tougher gun laws

ST. LOUIS -- Democratic U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay is introducing a bill aimed at reducing gun violence in urban areas such as his hometown of St. Louis, but it faces a difficult path to becoming law with a Republican-led Senate and White House.

Clay said Friday he is confident his bill, the Local Public Health and Safety Protection Act, can pass Congress. It likely would face strong opposition from largely conservative state legislatures such as Missouri's, as well as gun rights advocates. Messages seeking comment from Republican Gov. Mike Parson and from the NRA were not immediately returned.

The measure, co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, would require any state receiving U.S. Department of Justice public safety grants to allow cities to enact their own gun laws. Missouri is currently among 43 states prohibiting cities from having gun laws stricter than their states, Clay said.

The measure is among many changes needed to address the epidemic of gun violence in cities, Clay said.

"In St. Louis and across the nation, we are faced with an ugly, obscene inescapable truth: Gun violence is a public health emergency," Clay said. "I'm tired of the violence, I'm tired of the excuses, and I'm tired of our state legislature being either unable or too frightened to do something about gun violence because they're being held hostage by the NRA (National Rifle Association)."

Democratic St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, anti-violence activists and top health care leaders stood alongside Clay at a news conference at St. Louis Children's Hospital to show support for the proposal.

St. Louis Children's Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Alexis Elward said the facility's trauma center has treated more than 40 children this year who were critically injured or died from gunshot wounds. Five children have died in shootings in St. Louis this month alone.