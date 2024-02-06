Class of 2020 graduates receive top honors as valedictorians

Chris Krewson of Jackson High School spent his four years participating in Spanish Club, Cool Kids Against Bullying and Science National Honor Society. He was the Scholar Bowl team captain, which scored all-district last year. In Science National Honor Society, Krewson participated in a science symposium and had been planning to compete statewide prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He plans to major in theoretical physics and electrical engineering at University of Missouri in the fall, and would like to earn a master's degree and possible doctorate. Long term, Krewson would like to give back to those who helped him get to where he is today. His biggest inspiration is to live life to the fullest, something he said he has realized especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perryville High School valedictorian Dru Hemmann was involved in varsity volleyball, soccer, Silver Dagger Player Productions, FBA, A+ tutoring, chamber choir and National Honor Society during her time in high school. She received several academic excellence awards in classes and two MSHSAA silver medals from State Solo and Ensemble. She also received exemplary ratings on vocal solos two years in a row, attended Missouri All-State choir and Missouri Girls State.
She will attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in the fall, majoring in biomedical science. Hemmann plans to become a physician assistant and would love to travel more in the future. She said her oldest brother, Brett, inspires her to be the best person she can be. Without him and her family, she said she wouldn't be the person she is today.
Eagle Ridge's 2020 valedictorian Anna Hanselman was involved in the Fellowship of Christian Students, Future Farmers of America, Student Council, National Honors Society, cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. She received several academic excellence awards and earned honor roll all four years.
She plans to study photography at Southeast Missouri State University and hopes to own her own photography business in the future. She said Pastor Andrew Mellies is her biggest inspiration in high school, and he pushes her to grow as a Christian and better person.
Class of 2020 Saxony class speaker Megan Casasola was involved in Beta Club, National Honor Society, Drama Ministry, Small Group Ministry, Drama Club, Spanish Club, Student Council, Yearbook, Cross Country, Mission Task Force and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She received several academic awards and scholarships.
Casasola plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University and double major in advertising and Spanish while working through college. She hopes to become a videographer or digital marketer, possibly working for a travel agency. Her biggest inspiration and motivation comes from Jesus Christ, her family and her friends, she said.
Kristen Barwick, Notre Dame Class of 2020 valedictorian, was involved in varsity softball, National Spanish Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Athletes Give Back, Women in God's Service, National Honor Society, Peer Helpers, Franciscan Leaders and varsity track and field. She received academic awards in Spanish, placed several years in state playing softball, and was named defensive player of the year at Notre Dame two years in a row.
She plans to major in biochemistry with a minor in Spanish at University of Missouri in the fall. She would like to receive a master's and doctorate degree and become an infectious disease researcher. Her parents and younger sister are her largest sources of inspiration she said, as her parents are very hard-working and always push her to be better. She said her sister also pushes her out of her comfort zone to be a better leader.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.