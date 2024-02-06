Class of 2020 graduates receive top honors as valedictorians

Chris Krewson, Jackson High School

Chris Krewson of Jackson High School spent his four years participating in Spanish Club, Cool Kids Against Bullying and Science National Honor Society. He was the Scholar Bowl team captain, which scored all-district last year. In Science National Honor Society, Krewson participated in a science symposium and had been planning to compete statewide prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He plans to major in theoretical physics and electrical engineering at University of Missouri in the fall, and would like to earn a master's degree and possible doctorate. Long term, Krewson would like to give back to those who helped him get to where he is today. His biggest inspiration is to live life to the fullest, something he said he has realized especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dru Hemmann, Perryville High School

Perryville High School valedictorian Dru Hemmann was involved in varsity volleyball, soccer, Silver Dagger Player Productions, FBA, A+ tutoring, chamber choir and National Honor Society during her time in high school. She received several academic excellence awards in classes and two MSHSAA silver medals from State Solo and Ensemble. She also received exemplary ratings on vocal solos two years in a row, attended Missouri All-State choir and Missouri Girls State.

She will attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in the fall, majoring in biomedical science. Hemmann plans to become a physician assistant and would love to travel more in the future. She said her oldest brother, Brett, inspires her to be the best person she can be. Without him and her family, she said she wouldn't be the person she is today.

Anna Hanselman, Eagle Ridge Christian Academy

Eagle Ridge's 2020 valedictorian Anna Hanselman was involved in the Fellowship of Christian Students, Future Farmers of America, Student Council, National Honors Society, cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. She received several academic excellence awards and earned honor roll all four years.